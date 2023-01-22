ABC’s The Bachelor season 27 release date and air time

The much-awaited dating series, The Bachelor, is set to return with a brand new season. Season 27 of the show, featuring Zach Shallcross as the lead, will premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The bachelor of the latest season is ready to find love and a potential partner among the 30 women who will be part of the popular franchise.

Season 27 of The Bachelor will see Zach Shallcross give love a second chance after his relationship with Rachel Rechhia came to an end on season 19 of The Bachelorette in September 2022. At the After the Final Rose special, host Jesse Palmer announced him as the next lead, receiving mixed reactions from viewers.

The Bachelor lead Zach has already been introduced to a few contestants

Following host Jesse Palmer's announcement of Zach as the bachelor on The Bachelorette season 19 After the Rose special, he was introduced to five women from his season - Brooklyn, 25, Brianna, 24, Bailey, 27, Cat, 26, and Christina, 26. The host told the lead:

“I was telling you there were women from all over America who were coming to see you. In fact, some of those women have flown here and they’re going to meet you here tonight on this stage."

The five ladies then entered the stage, which had the backdrop of the mansion on display to create a real premiere-like experience. Jesse then revealed that after the women introduced themselves, for the first time, America would vote for Zach's "First Impression Rose." It ultimately went to Brianna, who took a selfie with him.

The lead then proceeded to keep the picture in his suit pocket. This meant that Brianna was safe from elimination on premiere night, while the other women would have a chance to woo Zach in the series alongside the other ladies. Season 27 of the hit dating show promises a lot of romance, laughter, tears, and drama.

Speaking about Zach's journey on the show, host Jesse Palmer stated that love presided over drama this time around, unlike other seasons. He also explained that the upcoming installment was the most emotional season he'd hosted. Jesse further revealed:

"I know in the past, drama has taken over and there will always be some drama, but this season is less about that. It's really more about the love story and Zach trying to find his person. He's really intentional. I was so impressed watching him because he really made a point to talk to everybody."

Zach wishes to find love on the dating series inspired by his parents

The 26-year-old lead has embarked on a second shot at finding love and a potential partner. Viewers were introduced to Zach on season 19 of The Bachelorette when he explored a connection with Rachel Rechhia. After his fantasy suite date with the lead, the reality star decided to self-eliminate after issues between the duo cropped up.

Although he closed the door to love back then, Zach was soon announced as the lead for season 27 of The Bachelor. His charming personality and vulnerability struck a chord with the audience who began rooting for him on his new journey.

According to his ABC bio, Zach is a "family man at heart." He splits his time between Texas and Orange County and is close to his parents, who have been married for over 30 years. Inspired by the love they have for each other, his aim is to find a soulmate:

"[He] strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner."

Zach's bio further reads:

"Home is where the heart is, and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Zach is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California. Zach loves beach volleyball, football, his dogs and, of course, his mom, but he knows he has much more love to give ― he’s ready to add “life partner” to that list."

While some fans were excited to witness Zach's journey, others were skeptical, considering most couples in the franchise break up sooner rather than later. As the new installment commences this Monday, it will be interesting to see if Zach finds a partner or if he will remain single by the end of the season.

