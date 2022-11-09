Did Rachel Recchia go on date with “a random person”? The Bachelorette star addresses her dating life post Tino Franco split

It seems The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia is ready to give love another chance after breaking up with Tino Franco. She recently revealed that she went on a date with "a random person" who "slid into the DMs."

On Tuesday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, as per Bachelor Nation, Rachel said:

“I’m taking it slow, but I actually did go on a date last week. It did go well and there is a second date in the future. It’s a random person, no one from the show. He slid into my DMs! Like I said last time I was on ‘Happy Hour,’ slide in! We just went and got coffee. It was casual.”

The Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia is open to meeting new people

Rachel Recchia has dipped her toes back in the dating pool, and despite initial hesitations, she met a guy, and things have been good between the two. When Becca asked if the two kissed, Rachel blushed, saying,

“Maybe!”

However, Rachel was "freaking out" right before the date as she "didn't know how to date not on camera." Speaking about her off-camera dating experience, she said:

“Literally, I was like, how do I date without saying, Tell me everything about your entire life right now in these next five minutes? Should I have given him a date card that said, Meet me at the coffee shop, XO Rach? What do I do?!”

And while her date went better than expected, the reality star is still open to meeting other people. She added:

“I am open to meeting people. Who knows?! The DMs can still be slid into.”

The Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia love journey so far

Rachel first appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor to win Clayton Echard's heart. After several twists and turns, Rachel ended up being the co-runner-up with fellow finalist Gabby Windey. However, on the show, she failed to find love.

She then starred in season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey and met many suitors before falling in love with 28-years-old general contractor Tino Franco. In the season finale of the dating show, Rachel got engaged to Tino.

But her happiness was short-lived as Tino confessed to kissing another woman after filming the proposal. A heartbroken Rachel confronted him about their split during After the Final Rose in September. At the time, Rachel told Tino:

“There is no excuse for what you did. You broke my heart. I don’t understand, like, you are literally still running in circles. We are up here and nothing is making sense to me still.”

The Bachelorette runner-up, Aven Jones, then returned to the set, showed interest in her once again, and asked if she'd like to "get out of here and just catch up."

Although Rachel was "definitely open" to reconnecting with Aven, she was "not actively trying to date at all." During an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, she said:

"I'm OK. I've been doing the work. And I've been broken up with [Tino] since before you guys knew. So I do feel like I am in the spot where I do want that, but I'm not, like, on the dating apps. … I don't want to start doing that yet.”

Now it seems like The Bachelorette star Rachel is slowly returning to the dating scene to find her Mr. Perfect.

