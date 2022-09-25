What time will Bachelor in Paradise (BiP 2022) Season 8 episode 1 air on ABC? Here's what to expect from the dating reality show

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return to screens with the latest installment of The Bachelor franchise next week. The show will give some fan-favorite rejects from the other two shows another shot at finding love on the beaches of Mexico. Well-liked bartender Wells Adams, who recently tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Sarah Hyland, is joining the show for another season.

The synopsis of BiP Season 8 reads:

"Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is set to premiere on September 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

All about Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere (episode 1)

The season premieres with a two-hour-long super-sized episode featuring 19 individuals who have previously appeared on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, however, the road to love is a little different than the one they’re used to.

In Bachelor in Paradise, instead of one person handing out roses, it’s each contestant for themselves. Every contestant can give a rose to someone else and by the end of the show, there’s a possibility of multiple engagements.

Last season, the show saw a rotating panel of hosts. Appearing as a full-time solo host this season is Jesse Palmer. As the trailer suggests, the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise will take a page out of the Love Island playbook by sending the female cast to another location mid-season where they’ll interact with five new single men while the men will stay at the beach and will be introduced to five new women.

The show will begin with 16 female and 14 male members, the men will each hand out a rose to the women of their choice, and the two women with no roses, will go home. To keep things interesting, the creators will replace the eliminated women with two male members. The process will continue until the finale, with every alternative episode, where one gender will be in danger of going home and being replaced.

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise Experience the drama, heartbreak, and love stories, starting Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #BachelorInParadise . Where love feels better.Experience the drama, heartbreak, and love stories, starting Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #BachelorInParadise. Where love feels better. ❤️ Experience the drama, heartbreak, and love stories, starting Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/JRQH8G3ZmK

The contestants set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise are Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Teddi Wright, Serene Russell, Kira Mengistu, Hunter Haag, Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, Michael Allio, Logan Palmer, Jacob Rapini, Brittany Galvin, Romeo Alexander, Lace Jones, Brandon Jones, and Casey Woods.

While everyone’s looking for love, some of the cast members already have their eyes on certain people. Andrew said that going to the villa, he wanted to meet Teddi and Kira is looking forward to meeting Romeo on the beach. However, the one person that the cast is unanimously looking forward to seeing is Wells.

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Wells Adams takes the audience on a journey of what to expect from season 8, and as the season is expected to be, the clip is over-the-top dramatic. He said:

"You come to paradise to live, laugh, to love. Because we need that, all of us."

He further said:

"Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. These stories feel important."

Stay tuned to ABC on Tuesday, September 27 at 8 pm ET to see what happens when these singles unite on Bachelor in Paradise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far