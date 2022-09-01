Bachelor in Paradise 2022 (Season 8) new trailer: 3 key details you cannot miss

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return to screens with the latest installment of The Bachelor franchise. The series will feature members who previously failed to find love in the franchise’s various segments but are back once again to give it another shot. This time, the show will provide the contestants with a greater chance of being smitten as they’re all allowed to date each other instead of pursuing just one contestant for a rose.

Bachelor in Paradise recently dropped its trailer, and viewers are just as shocked as the cast. The sneak peek shows contestants divided over a major twist, and the female contestants are not happy with the bearer of bad news, Jesse Palmer.

The show is set to air on September 27, 2022, on the ABC Network at 8 pm ET.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 trailer shocks everyone

The trailer for the new Bachelor in Paradise was dropped during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special on August 29, 2022. It teased multiple engagements, broken hearts, and a major twist that left the villa divided.

Jacob Rapini kickstarted the trailer by channeling his inner Tarzan, but one thing is guaranteed for sure, it will be a season full of chaos, wild drama, steamy romance, and more. The show welcomes back franchise alums such as Casey, Andrew, Jill, Brandon, Genevieve, Lace, Teddi, Justin, Hunter, Shanae, Hailey, Brittany, Serene, Romeo Sierra, Michael, Kira, Logan, and Jacob.

While most of the cast is looking forward to hanging out and relaxing at the beach, some are hoping Bachelor in Paradise will be the one where they get their "happily ever after."

The trailer shows a big twist that Bachelor in Paradise has never seen before.

1) Jesse Palmer tells the entire female cast to exit the villa

Jesse Palmer tells the girls to pack their bags and leave the villa. This leaves the group divided and the women furious. Jill Chin said:

"I’m so sick of being poked like a bear every day."

The women storm off while exclaiming how “insane” the twist is and how they feel stupid, hurt, and mad.This is followed by the female cast of Bachelor in Paradise screaming at the host from another location. The women yelled at the top of their voice "f*** you Jesse Palmer."

2) Shanae is dating two men at the same time

The trailer teases heartbreak, and Shanae confesses in the trailer that it is hard to juggle two men, one of whom is most likely the show’s Tarzan, Jacob Rapini. At the beginning of the trailer, the two are seen getting along and joking about intercourse, which is followed by them sharing a room as their fellow contestants eavesdrop on them.

Viewers must be at the edge of their seats trying to figure out who the third individual in this equation is.

3) The show feature multiple proposals

Bachelor in Paradise is fun and games until it’s time to make a decision, and this season, contestants are ready to commit. While some are busy creating havoc, others seem ready to take the next step. In the trailer, Andrew remarks:

"I haven’t felt this shooken up in a while."

This isn’t the only bachelor that is ready to tell his tale. In a conversation with Sierra, Michael said:

"I was numb and you’re bringing me back to life."

Bachelor in Paradise will bring viewers their craziest season yet, with twists, fights, love, human burritos, and more.

Watch as the season premiere on ABC Network on September 27, 2022, and stream the show on Hulu.

