Bachelor in Paradise (season 8) cast list: Meet the singles

ABC has finally officially announced the cast members for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and it does include a lot of familiar faces. The hit reality series is set to hit television screens with its grand premiere on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. It will feature bachelors and bachelorettes from previous shows who couldn't find love in their respective seasons. Viewers will have to tighten their seatbelts to prepare for a wild ride.

While Season 7 included several rotating guest hosts, including Lil Jon, Lance Bass, and David Spade, Jesse Palmer has been announced as the new host of the franchise, as confirmed by ABC in May 2022. Currently, Jesse is guiding Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on their love journey on The Bachelorette Season 19.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Cast members of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 explored

With the recent announcement of cast members for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, viewers will see some of their favorites back on screen to find love on the beach. The show will premiere on September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC Network, and will be available to stream on Hulu.

Check out the list of Bachelor in Paradise cast members making their appearances on the show:

From Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette - Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander, and Brandon Jones.

From Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette - Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer, and Justin Glaze

From Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette - Logan Palmer, and Jacob Rapini.

Women from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor also make up the majority of the cast list. This includes Shanae Ankney, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Serene Russell, and Teddi Wright.

Brittany Galvin from Matt James' season and Lace Morris from Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor will also make their appearance on the beach. However, this won't be Lace's first time on the beach, as she was previously engaged to Grant Kemp on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 finale.

More about the released promo for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise

In a promo released by the franchise on their social media pages, the cast members opened up about what to expect from the series this time.

Speaking about the potential drama that the show is known for, Justin said:

"When it comes to drama, you can count me out. But, you're gonna see me sipping my tea in the corner."

While Hunter hopes that Shanae doesn't make her appearance in this season of Bachelor in Paradise, the scene cuts to Shanae introducing herself as one of the cast members. Viewers can expect some drama as the latter was known to be the villain in Clayton Echard's season.

While some are hoping for well-known franchise bartender Wells Adams to be present on the beach, others are worried about dealing with "crabs, bugs, or snakes" while also looking for love at the same time.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise will also potentially see a rotating cast throughout the summer. This means that additional cast members who have not yet been announced can make their appearance this season for a chance to find love. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if this installment lives up to its name and adds well to the history of the franchise.

Edited by Priya Majumdar