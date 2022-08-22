When did Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams start dating? Relationship explored as ‘Modern Family’ star marries longtime partner 

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams recently tied the knot on August 20, 2022. The wedding ceremony was held at Sunstone Winery in California.

The event was attended by the pair’s family and friends alongside Sarah’s co-stars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Further details on the wedding ceremony are still awaited.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams met through social media

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams reportedly started dating in 2017. The latter proposed to Hyland in July 2019 and although they planned to get married the following year, they postponed it due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Adams and Hyland came to know each other through social media and did not make their relationship official until 2017. Hyland already had a crush on Adams, who, at the time, was trying to impress JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette in 2016.

Sarah and Wells have been in a relationship since 2017 (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

On Halloween 2017, the couple were spotted in Stranger Things costumes, and they documented their best moments on Snapchat and Instagram.

Speaking about the wedding plans last year, Adams stated that they were planning to exchange vows in 2022 and that they might go to Vegas or the courthouse if a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic springs up again. While speaking to People, Hyland said:

“We are practical. We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we’ve been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don’t think a lot is going to change.”

Sarah added that she plans to take one step at a time for the wedding and is excited to start her own family.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ personal lives explored

Sarah Hyland first dated former actor Matt Prokop in 2010. The former then acquired a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Prokop in 2014 after Prokop was accused of physical and verbal abuse against Hyland. Prokop then dated actor and model Dominic Sherwood from 2015 to 2017.

Sarah Hyland is well-known for her appearances in films like Private Parts, Blind Date, Scary Movie 5, See You in Valhalla, The Wedding Year, and more. She gained recognition for her performance as Haley Dunphy in the famous sitcom, Modern Family.

Wells Adams’ name has not been linked to any other personality in the past and he has become famous for his relationship with Hyland. He first appeared in The Bachelorette Season 12 and was eliminated in the sixth week.

Adams also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 and was eliminated in the sixth week. He returned for the next three seasons as the hotel bartender.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande