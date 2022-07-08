Who is Kirk Bryant from The Bachelorette Season 19? This Texan is a "successful football coach"

The Bachelorette Season 19, scheduled to premiere on ABC this July 11, 2022, will be special in a way that has a lot of first times with "two many men."

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Winey, former The Bachelor stars, will be featuring as two leads for the time in the history of the franchise, thus bringing a dash of women empowerment to the long-running series. Along with them, there will be 32 suitors contesting to win their hearts, and one Jesse Palmer as the host.

Kirk Bryant, an accomplished college football coach and former athlete, is among the 32 contenders featured in the 19th season of the hit dating series. Bryant will be appearing this season with the same hopes as the others, to try his luck finding love on the popular reality TV show.

Undoubtedly, the upcoming season will be jam-packed with drama and intense competition. It's a good thing that Kirk doesn't seem like one to back down.

Here's more about The Bachelorette contestant Kirk Bryant's background, interests, and career.

The Bachelorette contestant Kirk Bryant is a football coach at Texas Tech

Word about Kirk Bryant's appearance on The Bachelorette Season 19 spread soon after RealitySteve revealed the news on his official Twitter account. Kirk is a 29-year-old college football offensive assistant coach from Lubbock, Texas. The Bachelorette contestant is a senior offensive analyst for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

In December 2021, Bryant started working at the university and currently serves as the Red Raiders' offensive analyst alongside head-coach Joey McGuire. The worlds of athletics and The Bachelor franchise have often crossed paths in the past, with former college and NFL athletes getting involved very frequently.

In an unusual turn of events, a college team coach gets the opportunity to win hearts this time.

McGuire, along with the rest of the college, will be watching their favorite coach compete to find love in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The son of Keith Bryant, Lubbock Cooper ISD's current superintendent, Kirk graduated from Mississippi College in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Not long after, he also acquired a master's degree in sports administration from Baylor in 2019.

More about Kirk Bryant's interests and personal life

The well-established football coach, in search of a meaningful relationship, has arrived for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, seeking a partner who not only appreciates his hard work but also understands his busy schedule.

An ideal partner, according to him, would be someone who is willing to take on the responsibilities in his absence and on his busy day, considering his seven-day-long work schedule every week during the season.

Kirk is a proud uncle to his brother's children and is presumably a firm believer in Christianity as his faith continues to play a major role in his life. His Instagram bio even says, "Saved by Grace."

He is an outdoors and adventurous person, always wanting to step out of his comfort zone. The bachelor claimed to be a George Strait fan and revealed that he was the one kid who grew up playing a variety of sports, including basketball and baseball.

Bradey King @BradeyKing twitter.com/RealitySteve/s… RealitySteve @RealitySteve Kirk Bryant, 29, Lubbock, TX. (IG: kirk_bryant11). Assistant football coach at Texas Tech University. Kirk Bryant, 29, Lubbock, TX. (IG: kirk_bryant11). Assistant football coach at Texas Tech University. https://t.co/kMhbez6O5K Texas Tech Football assistant coach @TTUKirkBryant is set to appear on The Bachelorette. Does this mean I can watch and call it “work”?? Let’s gooooo Texas Tech Football assistant coach @TTUKirkBryant is set to appear on The Bachelorette. Does this mean I can watch and call it “work”?? Let’s gooooo 🌹 twitter.com/RealitySteve/s…

His official bio states that he has a keen interest in golf, although he is not good at it. A few other fun facts about Bryant revealed that he never wears white while eating spaghetti and would love to visit the Greek island of Santorini someday.

Will the football coach make his Touchdown in Season 19 with either Gabby or Rachel, giving way to romance in his exceedingly busy schedule?

Watch Kirk Bryant on The Bachelorette's upcoming season, which will arrive on July 11, 2022, on ABC.

