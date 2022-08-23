Bachelor in Paradise Season 8: Everything we know so far

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return to screens with bachelors and bachelorettes who didn’t find love in their respective seasons of the franchise. These individuals are back to give love another shot and to leave the beaches of Mexico with a suitable partner. The synopsis of the show says:

“Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

The show will premiere on September 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC Network, and will be available to stream on Hulu.

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise Season 8: Host, plot, and more

Bachelor in Paradise, which was rumored to be canceled, has finally seen the light of day again and is set to return to our screens in September. The show has been airing since 2014 and will showcase the contestants finding love again on the beaches of Mexico.

Joining Bachelor in Paradise as host will be Jesse Palmer, who has previously hosted both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Canadian TV personality compared his experience with hosting all the shows in the franchise and said that “BIP is a whole different ballgame.”

While talking to TV Insider, he said:

“It does in a lot of ways feel a lot different. Obviously, the format is a lot different. It’s so much fun though seeing all the cast. It’s hard to track, but it is fun to track the different love stories happening, the different love triangles, who’s coming and who’s leaving”

He further added that as a host, he has to stay impartial, but at the end of the day, he just wants “people to find love and be happy in the end.”

Returning to the franchise is fan-favorite bartender Wells Adams. During a May 2022 episode of Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reason podcast, Kendall Long, a Bachelor in Paradise alum, said Wells was more in touch with the contestants as he would be there every day at the bar. She further added:

"He really had a sort of host role in talking about actual, real emotions, giving advice.”

What happens on the show?

The format of Bachelor in Paradise is a little different than its sister shows. Instead of only one person having multiple potential partners, each contestant has that option. The show starts with 16 female members and 14 male members. The men will give a rose to whoever they want, and the two women with no roses will get eliminated. However, the creators of the show then replace the eliminated women with two men.

The process then gets repeated, and with every alternate episode, contestants from one gender elimate the other until they reach the finale of the series. The ultimate goal of the show is similar to the franchise and ends with an engagement. This is paradise, and love is in the air, and by the end, more than one couple might be engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, and Nicole Woods have served as the executive producers of the much-anticipated series.

Edited by Susrita Das