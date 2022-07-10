Who is Jacob Rapini from The Bachelorette? Scottsdale native reads 30-40 books per year

The Bachelorette Season 19 is all set to premiere on ABC in a few days. The famed reality TV series will feature 32 suitors vying for the hearts of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Among the new suitors is 27-year-old Jacob Rapini, who hails from Scottsdale and knows exactly what he wants in a wife.

Rapini is a mortgage broker who admits he's picky, but he doesn't see that as a bad thing, as he's looking for a love that'll last a lifetime. A fun fact that one must know about the new suitor is that he reads around 30-40 books per year. If that's not interesting enough, he shared that he doesn't eat cake either.

Read on to find out more about The Bachelorette Season 19 suitor who'll appear on the forthcoming dating series.

Jacob Rapini is a fitness enthusiast who wishes his partner is the same in The Bachelorette Season 19

According to The Bachelorette contestant's bio on ABC, he claims that his ideal wife should turn heads with her looks.

He added that she should also have an inner beauty that complements her outer one. That's not all, being fit is one among Rapini's priorities. As he keeps his fitness in check, he also wants his ideal wife to maintain the same healthy lifestyle he does.

According to him, they should be able to have fun working up a sweat both inside the gym and outside. As per his bio:

"Jacob is ready to let his guard down when he meets someone who checks all of his boxes."

His love for fitness is evident on his Instagram profile. The Bachelorette contestant underwent a massive fitness transformation in a span of one year during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Based on his social media profile, it looks like Rapini likes breaking a sweat by going on treks as well. In his ABC bio he also mentioned that he loves to camp in national parks.

Everything you need to know about Jacob Rapini's career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jacob Rapini is currently a Mortgage Broker at Allied First Bank since March last year. Before that, he worked as a Mortgage Loan Officer at Axos Bank.

As far as his education is concerned, he went to Texas Tech University, and in 2020, he re-enrolled into San Diego State University for a short stint. The 27-year-old suitor also has an Associates Degree in Business Administration and Management from San Diego Mesa College.

Jacob Rapini also trained for the US Air Force Special Operations in 2016. In an Instagram post, he shared how he was tested physically, mentally and spiritually every day during his training. It's unknown how long he stayed in the military.

More information on Jacob Rapini's hometown and family

According to his social media profile, Jacob Rapini grew up in Sonora, California. There isn't much mention of his family on his Instagram profile, other than how much of a help they had been for him when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

He shared that he was able to stay true and committed to his fitness journey, as he only listened to his friends and family and was motivated by them.

The Bachelorette follows Rachel and Gabby as they search for the love of their lives. Both leads are co-runners from The Bachelor Season 26.

The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on July 11 at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

