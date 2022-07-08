Who is Ryan Mula from The Bachelorette Season 19? Boston's Investment Director is a "proud botox enthusiast"

ABC's The Bachelorette is ready to premiere for a brand new season on July 11, 2022, bringing not one, but two leads in the form of 26-year-old Rachel Recchia, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, and 31-year-old Gabby Windey, an ICU nurse from O'Fallon, Illinois. On the opposite end, there will be a confirmed 32 handsome men ready to fall in love.

There are a total of 32 contestants in this year's contest. Among them is the very intriguing entry Ryan Mula, a 36-year-old investment director, who is very serious about dating. His mysterious nature has already piqued the interest of fans who are getting ready for the new season of The Bachelorette.

Ryan Mula is one of the contestants who is ready to take on the competition by storm. Read on to find out more about him and the show below.

All about Ryan Mula's stance on love

Hopeless romantic Ryan Mula describes himself as someone "who knows true love will find him soon." This is a rare attitude in the fast-changing world of today. The 36-year-old investment director from Boston, Massachusetts, has an old-school attitude towards love. This might be the thing that helps him secure the attention of the two leading ladies in this year's contest.

Ryan believes that he is meant for a Nicholas Sparks novel kind of relationship. Now, these are the kind of men that are very rare in this century. His bio, as shared by ABC for The Bachelorette, reads:

"Ryan is ready to settle down and get wife’d up! He falls hard and fast and describes himself as a hopeless romantic who knows true love will find him soon. But make no mistake, Ryan isn’t going to settle just to settle! He wants the kind of love that is a “24/7 head over heels, best friend, roll on the floor laughing, make out in the rain type of relationship.” He wants a Nicholas Sparks type of relationship and is willing to put in the work to bring his love story to life! Will this journey be “A Walk to Remember”? Or will Ryan have to wait a little bit longer for his storybook ending."

More about Ryan Mula's personal life

Ryan is an 80s kid, making him the oldest contestant on the show. He was born on May 21, 1986, in Boston, making him 36 years old as of 2022. He loves to keep things to himself and not make everything about his life public, therefore little is known about Ryan's private life.

Of the things known about his personal life, there is a big and sweet dream of opening an animal shelter someday. His bio gives a fair idea that a lot of viewers will be rooting for this kind-hearted gentleman. Ryan is also a Botox enthusiast and loves pineapple.

More about The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette is a popular game show, which is a direct spinoff of The Bachelor from the same network. This edition of the show will see two co-leads, Recchia and Windey, as they look to find the love of their lives. The two leads are co-runners-up in the 26th edition of The Bachelor.

The reality show has been on air since 2003 and has so far been one of the most popular reality shows on the network. This season of the reality show is special as it will feature the two women as co-leads for the first time in the history of the show. Previously, the two leads have appeared only twice in the 11th and 16th seasons.

This season will feature 32 contestants looking to impress the two beauties. Originally, there were 35 contestants. This final list was announced on March 23, 2022. The Bachelorette will start airing on July 11, 2022, on the ABC channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far