Who is Logan Palmer from The Bachelorette Season 19? Contestant's ideal woman should be "artsy, low maintenance"

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is scheduled to arrive on July 11, 2022. The premiere, now only a few days away, comes a few months after Jesse Palmer's official announcement revealing that two former The Bachelor contestants from Clayton Echard's season, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will be appearing in the upcoming season as leads.

The premiere will take place at the famed Bachelor Mansion, where the two bachelorettes and fan-favorite contestants from Season 26 will meet the 32 suitors looking for love. Windey and Recchia will encounter one of the potential suitors: Logan Palmer.

There are times when, in order to fulfill dreams, one needs to take that leap of faith or simply be prepared to attempt something completely alien to them. Logan took his chance and was ultimately accepted to feature on The Bachelorette. Fans will have to wait until Season 19 to see how he does. The contestant is changing things up by entering the reality TV sector after seeking romance for years in life via conventional methods.

In the meantime, fans can read on to learn more about his origins, professional background, prospects and desires for what's to come in life.

Logan Palmer from The Bachelorette Season 19 seeks a "low maintenance" partner

Logan Palmer is among the 32 suitors vying for a shot at initiating a romantic relationship with Rachel Recchia and/or Gabby Windey in Season 19 of ABC's hit dating series. In addition to being clear about his desires, Palmer is also prepared to go to whatever lengths necessary to prove himself as the best option.

The 26-year-old is a beach bum from San Diego, California and was originally born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. His love for surfing and the California sun are two things amongst others that he wishes to share with his partner for life. As much as he enjoys spending time with his buddies, he claims to be ready to give up the bachelor lifestyle and find a long-term relationship.

Logan has a great sense of humor, is self-aware, loves to have fun, and is particularly interested in personal development while he seeks a free-spirited partner who can match his vibe. Given his ideas of an ideal partner, she must be "artsy, low-maintenance," and always up for a snuggle session by a campfire under the night sky.

More about his personal life, career and interests

Logan graduated with an undergraduate degree in Strategic Communications (major in Advertising) from Northern Arizona University in 2018. The Bachelorette star has many years of experience in the field of video production and currently works as a production technician with Raindrop. While he enjoys making videos, he also relishes the chance to express his artistic side via other mediums.

A huge music aficionado, Logan also takes pleasure in singing and playing the guitar. His extensive skills might give him the upper hand and come in handy during his time on The Bachelorette.

As per his official bio for The Bachelorette, the 26-year-old is an avid dog lover and adventure enthusiast. He claims to have had a life-long crush on Seinfeld's character Elaine, and would never miss an opportunity to go skinny dipping and also shared his undying love for corn dogs.

As previously mentioned, The Bachelorette Season 19 will premiere on July 11, 2022 on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far