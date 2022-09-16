Who is Wells Adams? Meet the host of Best in Dough ahead of the Season 1 premiere

Best in Dough will have pizza enthusiasts from all over who challenge each other to prove who has the best recipe and win $10,000 in the process. The creators of Is It Cake? are back with a saucy food-centric show that revolves around the most-loved food ever - pizzas.

Taking the lead on the new Hulu show as host is Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, who will make the contestants compete in challenges they won’t like. In the trailer for the show, Wells tells the contestants that they must make a pizza cupcake and one nonna is not happy.

Each episode will feature three pizza makers and in episode one, it’s Nonna vs. Nonna as three Italian grandmothers compete for the prize money.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. Best In Dough brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!"

The show, hosted by Adams, will be judged by Chef Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford. Meanwhile, Chef Daniele Uditi will be the head judge of the contest.

The show is set to premiere on Monday, September 19 at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

Meet Sarah Hyland's husband, the host of Best in Dough

The first-ever pizza competition is set to be hosted by former Bachelorette contestant and the franchise’s favorite bartender Well Adams. The 38-year-old, who is originally from California, worked at a radio station before gaining fame on television. The reality TV personality also co-hosts the Your Favorite Thing podcast with Brandi Cyrus.

Adams recently married Modern Family star Sarah Hyland in August 2022 after rescheduling their wedding for two years due to the pandemic. The couple have been together since 2017. A true gentleman, the Best in Dough host asked for Sarah's parents' blessings before proposing to her in 2019.

Wells is a huge animal lover and often works with the Nashville Humane Association, which aims to help animals find loving homes.

Speaking about his love for dogs, he said:

"Dogs have a weird ability to sense your emotions. They are very good at comforting you when you don’t feel so hot, or matching your emotions when you’re energetic. It’s weird how intuitive these beasts are."

Adams' favorite food is pizza and it only makes sense for him to host a show that showcases peoples’ love for food that he absolutely loves. In an interview with People, he spoke of Best in Dough and said that he couldn't wait for people to watch the show.

He further added:

"I can honestly say, I’ve never had more fun (and gained more weight) than I did working on Best in Pizza. (It was) an absolute dream job to host! In a world where no one can agree on anything, we all can agree that pizza is the best and this show is a big ole slice of heaven."

Best in Dough is set to take to the Hulu screen with a three-episode premiere and will release three more episodes the following three episodes following Mondays.

