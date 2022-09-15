What time will Best In Dough Season 1 premiere on Hulu? Format, release date, host and more details explored

Pizza-obsessed competitors from all walks of life are coming together on Best in Dough to challenge each other in making unique flavored pizzas and pizza styles to win $10,000.

The first three episodes of Best in Dough will be released on Hulu on Monday, September 19 at 12:01 am ET, and on the following Monday, i.e., September 26, the next three episodes of the show will be released on the same platform. Fans can watch the final four episodes on October 3 on Hulu at 12:01 am ET.

Former Bachelorette contestant and pizza-lover Adam Wells will host the show. Chef Daniele Uditi will act as the head chef of the show, and chef Millie Peartree, food influencer Eunji Kim, and baker Bryan Ford will judge the participants' skills.

Pizza-making challenges, chef competitors, and more about Best in Dough

Each episode of Best in Dough will feature three competitors from the same background, career, or age group competing against each other to make the best pizzas to win $10,000 and the title of Best in Dough. The competitors will have to face two fiery challenge rounds by host Adam Wells.

As seen in the trailer, the challenges can vary from using no dough to making pizza or pizza cupcakes. Each challenge will put competitors out of their comfort zone to create mind-blowing pizza mash-ups with a variety of flavors.

The first three episodes of Best in Dough, releasing on September 19, will feature Nonnas (Italian grandmothers), social media influencers, and pitmasters competing against each other. The next three episodes will feature intense pizza-making competitions amongst local pizza pop-ups in the USA, world champion pizza makers, and college students.

The show's final four episodes will feature three mother-daughter duos, three chefs from Mexico, Japan, and Brazil, three chefs from the Midwest (Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit), and three fine dining chefs competing against each other to make the best pizza.

Who is Best in Dough's host Wells Adams?

Born in 1984, Wells Adams is from Monterey, California, and is a professional radio DJ. Wells was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 12 but was eliminated in week six after his one-on-one date with Joelle Fletcher.

He then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 but was eliminated after his split from Ashley Iaconetti. He replaced Jorge Moreno as the hotel bartender in the show's fourth season and appeared in the same role for four seasons.

Wells Adams has been in a relationship with Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland since 2017. The couple got engaged in 2019 and planned to marry in August 2020. However, they postponed their plans due to the covid-19 pandemic and finally got married on August 20, 2022.

In an interview with People, Wells said:

"I can honestly say, I've never had more fun and gained more weight than I did working on Best in Dough. It was an absolute dream job to host! In a world where no one can agree on anything, we all can agree that pizza is the best and this show is a big ole slice of heaven."

Adams has also participated in Worst Cooks of America, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, and The Kendall K. & Friends Show. He runs his podcast called 'Your Favorite Thing with Wells & Brandi' with Brandi Cyrus.

Edited by Shreya Das