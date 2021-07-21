Who is Nick Diesslin? About the AGT Pizza Man who won over the judges with his slick juggling skills

Nick Diesslin, also known as Pizza Man, is widely known for his "Pizza acrobatics" skills. He tosses raw pizza dough like juggling balls, and as Pizza Man, Nick has appeared in several TV shows, including "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

His recognition before America's Got Talent was in Falon's show, where Nick impressed the host with his unique skills. He also featured in shows like CBS Weekend News, The Jason Show, Twin Cities Live, The Star Tribune, Great Big Story, and Ripley's Believe it or not.

On July 20th, Nick auditioned for "America's Got Talent Season 16 - Episode 8," alongside 21 different competitors.

Judges reactions

Impressed by his performance, show judge and model Heidi Klum said:

"I have not seen this before, so it was very unique, very different, and a surprise."

She further mentioned to co-judge Howie Mandel that:

"Wow! He is fast with his hands."

Meanwhile, one of the judges, Sofia Vergara, praised Nick Diesslin by terming his performance "fun."

The model and actress said:

"That whole thing was fun."

Now that was FUN!! Now I want PIZZA! 😎🍕 @pizzamannick @AGT — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) July 21, 2021

Simon Cowell also stated:

"I thought you were a bit of an idiot, to be honest with you, when you were talking, but I absolutely loved this audition, one of my favorites today."

Nick Diesslin's audition had him tossing the pizza to Dead or Alive's 1985 hit, Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like a Record). He wooed the judges by tossing and balancing two pizza doughs.

The Pizza Man received "four slices" of "yes" from all the judges.

Also read: Who is Jessica Nunez A.K.A. Jayy? All about the Philadelphia singer who received a standing ovation on AGT with emotional performance of "Lost Without You"

Who is Nick Diesslin, aka Pizza Man?

Nick Diesslin was born in 1991 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. While his birthday is unknown, the pizza tossing star mentioned in the audition that he is 29 years old.

He further mentioned that he works as a "web developer in the day and Pizza Man by night." This is apparent from Nick's personal landing page on the web, which says:

"I'm Nick, and I'm from the year 1991. Pizza Man brought me to the future to save the world, but time travel fused us together, and we became: Pizza Man Nick Diesslin!"

On December 8th, 2020, Pizza Man also appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where Jimmy commended Nick's pizza acrobatics, saying:

"Oh, my! Yo! That was the best thing I've ever seen."

Edited by Ravi Iyer