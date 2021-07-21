Tom Brady prefers gorging on pizza and cheeseburgers to overcome injuries, reveals trainer Alex Guerrero

During the most recent episode of "The Adam Schefter Podcast," ESPN analyst Adam Schefter chatted with his guest, Alex Guerrero, who is famously known as Tom Brady's training guru behind the TB12 diet.

The TB12 diet promotes a plant-based meal plan, meditation and yoga, strays away from tomatoes, and contains a mystical avocado ice cream that the future Hall of Fame QB swears by. However, with all diets, there are always certain cheats and loopholes.

On the podcast, Alex Guerrero revealed one of Tom Brady's biggest cheats on his TB12 diet. It's a bit more than just a slice of tomato or another nightshade vegetable.

This look AMAZING!



If you are into Smoothies (as I am), you may want to add this into your menu!https://t.co/Tzj8y4H0NN — Dr. Josh Funk (@drjoshfunk) July 12, 2021

Tom Brady TB12 cheat foods

"He loves pizza and I would say that he loves a really great cheeseburger."

Tom Brady doesn't just have a pizza or greasy burger every other week or plan it as a monthly meal. Alex Guerrero explained the emotional side of the TB12 diet, which includes nurturing those in the program with "emotional" foods.

For Brady, those emotional foods are pizza and burgers, and he gets the craving after suffering a nasty injury. Guerrero told Schefter of an example dating back to the 2018 AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tom Brady suffered a severe cut on his hand before the game and went for the pizza to cope.

"...we're kind of getting him through the emotions of what had just occured. We weren't super strict on our diet. We're not like that. We're very balanced. We do things to kind of help our body stay in balance all the time. So if we feel the need to heat up a pizza and eat a pizza, we're gonna do it. If he needs to have a cheeseburger, we're gonna do it."

Tom Brady Announces He Will Leave The New England Patriots

Alex Guerrero also shot down most of the hyperbolic rumors of how strict the diet is portrayed by fans.

Whether the TB12 diet is strict or not, Tom Brady is 43 years old and just took a team that went 7-9 the previous year to the Super Bowl and mastered the offense in one year. He's still playing as a top-ten QB in the NFL, too.

Fortunately for Alex Guerrero and Brady's diet, he doesn't suffer injuries often and hasn't missed a game since 2016. Should more players join Tom Brady, Rob Gronkwoski and Kirk Cousins in picking up a gallon of avocado ice cream and keeping some "emotional" snacks hidden in the pantry? It's got the Tompa Bay vote of approval, that's for sure.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha