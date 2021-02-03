NFL: Adam Schefter News

ESPN's Adam Schefter is considered the most prominent reporter in NFL news today, as he breaks some of the biggest stories around the league earlier than his counterparts. Schefter is known for his plentiful sources of information and his expert analysis, often correctly predicting outcomes to games, contract negotiations, drafts, and more.

Schefter is always in the news more towards the end of the season when players are under less public scrutiny and notable stories are fewer and harder to come by. Schefter is particularly active on the subjects of free agency, draft status, and rumors around the league. Schefter was also one of the first reporters to publicize the NFL's strategy for mitigating COVID-19 back when restrictions were first put into place.

This was the first time No. 1 overall draft picks ever have been traded for each other in the common draft era. In 1978, O.J. Simpson was traded to 49ers for five picks, one of which became the 1979 No. 1 pick. But at time of trade, teams didn’t know it would involve No. 1 pick. https://t.co/Els7J6OR0V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

How long has Adam Schefter worked for ESPN?

Schefter was hired as an ESPN Insider in 2009, almost exactly two decades after graduating from the University of Michigan. Schefter's career began with editing roles at newspapers in Michigan and Illinois, before moving to Seattle to write for the Post-Intelligencer before relocating again to Denver where he wrote for the Rocky Mountain News for six years, and then the Denver Post for eight years, serving as the President of the Pro Football Writers of America from 2001 to 2002.

Schefter was hired at the NFL Network in 2004 and has been an on-screen personality ever since. He appeared on NFL Total Access and was a regular writer for NFL.com. Schefter also made sparse appearances on ESPN over the years before being hired as an analyst in 2009.

The talented analyst has won awards such as "Most Influential Tweeter in New York", "Best Newsbreaker", "Media Person of the Year", "Sports Media Personality of the Year", and "Best NFL Insider".

Schefter appears regularly on all of ESPN's NFL coverage and is also very active on Twitter, where he often delivers breaking news before following up with a full-length story. Tune into ESPN in the days leading up to Super Bowl LV between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs for more of his comprehensive coverage.

The same team plane the Kraft family used to deliver over a million masks from China last April will transport 76 vaccinated healthcare “super” heroes from New England to Tampa for Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Vaccinations make that possible. A great full-circle story. pic.twitter.com/burYifhZUR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2021

