Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not be contenders to win the AFC South this season, but they will surely be fun to watch. Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence's transition to the NFL will be fascinating to follow. If Lawrence can become a top NFL quarterback, as everyone assumes he will, the Jaguars' 1-15 season will become a distant memory.

With a new coaching staff, a rookie quarterback and a ton of new faces on the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars are a team that still needs time to familiarize themselves with each other. The next step in that process will be the NFL training camp.

The Jaguars training camp will begin Tuesday, July 27th. Per Pro Football Network, the Jaguars training camp will be held at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

Jacksonville Jaguars offseason news roundup

The biggest news of the Jaguars' offseason was the addition of Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville is hoping that Lawrence will help change the trajectory of the entire franchise.

Lawrence wasn't the Jaguars' only significant acquisition this offseason. College football legend Urban Meyer was hired to be the team's new head coach.

The Jaguars then pulled off one of the most surprising moves in recent memory, signing former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end this upcoming season. Cam Robinson was brought back on the franchise tag to protect Lawrence's blindside.

The Jaguars added wideouts Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew and drafted running back Travis Etienne to bolster the offense around Lawrence. They also rebuilt their secondary by signing Shaquill Griffin and Rayshawn Jenkins, and drafting Tyson Campbell.

Jaguars Training Camp predictions: Position battles to watch

The most intriguing training camp position battle to watch in Jacksonville will be at running back. The Jaguars will have James Robinson back in the fold along with Travis Etienne and Carlos Hyde.

The most scrimmage yards (1,414) by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.



Remember the name James Robinson. ✍️@Robinson_jamess | @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/wKrAA9tCDA — NFL (@NFL) February 19, 2021

Being last year's starter gives Robinson the edge. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Etienne win the starting job with a strong training camp. Regardless of who starts, the Jaguars have a potent three-pronged unit at running back.

The battle for the tight end position will also be fun to watch. Jacksonville is a bit weak at tight end and there is no frontrunner for the starting job. James O'Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz and rookie Luke Farrell will all battle it out for the starting position. The Jaguars will be hoping for a starting-caliber tight end to emerge from the group.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Tim Tebow will have his hands full just making the final roster, let alone winning the starting job.

Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp

Because the secondary has so many new faces, it will be fascinating to see how everyone fits in. The pecking order at corner is a big question. Will C.J. Henderson be the number one corner, or will it be Shaquill Griffin? The latter feels like the favorite right now, but training camp will be the ultimate decider.

At free safety, rookie Andre Cisco will look to beat out veterans like Andrew Wingard and Jarrod Wilson. Barring an unbelievable performance by Cisco in training camp, Wilson is likely to open the year as the starter. However, by the end of the season, Cisco may take over that role.

Edited by jay.loke710