When will The Bachelorette Season 19 two-part finale air? Gabby and Rachel reach the final leg of their romantic journey

The Bachelorette Season 19 viewers will get to witness who Gabby and Rachel pick as their future partner and potential husband in a two-part finale set to air on September 13 and September 20, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC. Viewers who won't be able to catch the episode on ABC can stream it on DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu.

After numerous dramatic encounters, the bachelorettes are now in the final leg of their journey. The two-part finale will also involve the ladies introducing their suitors to their families before proceeding with the engagement.

With Erich Schwer the only suitor left for Gabby and Zach Shallcross having issues with Rachel for questioning their relationship because of a minor age difference, the finale will involve more arguments, tears and misunderstandings. Will the bachelorettes see the light at the end of the tunnel?

What to expect from The Bachelorette Season 19 finale?

The finale will air in two parts, one each over this and the upcoming week. There has been heightened anticipation surrounding the finale, especially after host Jesse Palmer announced by the end of the previous episode that the finale was going to be the most dramatic and raw out of all the seasons so far.

The preview clips released by The Bachelorette on their social media handles teases major drama set to unfold with Gabby and Rachel. As the two try to navigate their relationships, suitors will bring up a lack of commitment to getting engaged, which will put the women in a difficult position.

In the preview clip, Erich reveals that he first wanted to date Gabby and then get engaged at a later point in time. Gabby left the hotel room after this exchange and is seen having an emotional breakdown while questioning the suitors' intentions.

Meanwhile, Rachel is also seen having a heated and emotional exchange with Tino, where she says:

"I want an answer for why you did, what you did."

Viewers will have to tune in to the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette to find out what leads Rachel to ask the question.

In another clip, Rachel introduces Aven to her family. While the suitor sits with her relatives, he confesses his skepticism with the engagement. When the same is conveyed to Rachel, she is in disbelief since none of these concerns were previously raised with her.

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette promises adequate drama for viewers - a fitting end considering that this season has been in hot waters since the beginning, primarily because of the format of having two ladies and over 30 suitors. Which relationship will blossom and which will bite the dust by the end?

To find out, don't forget to tune in on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

