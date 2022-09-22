What time will Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022 Episode 1 air on ABC? Host, release date, format, and more

Celebrity Jeopardy! is set to return to the ABC network this week on September 25 8 pm ET. The show is set to feature a new lineup of stars as they compete to win money for their favorite charities. Each week, there will be a qualifier round where celebrities will go up against each other in a tournament format.

Appearing in episode 1, titled Quarterfinal #1, will be Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim, and Andy Richter. The host of the latest season is Mayim Bialik from The Big Bang Theory.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

“The celebrity faceoff includes Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi”), Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”) and Andy Richter (“Late Night with Conan O’Brian”) as they compete to win the grand prize of $1,000,000 for their charity of choice.”

All about Celebrity Jeopardy! season premiere (episode one)

For the first time in over three decades, Celebrity Jeopardy! is spicing things up. So far, the show has consisted of two rounds throughout the franchise, but this season will introduce a new Triple Jeopardy! round.

As per the new format, the rounds, Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy! and Triple Jeopardy! will contain questions worth $100 to $500, $200 - $1000, $300 - $1500 clues. The third round will also feature three Daily Doubles.

Michael Davies, the game show’s new executive producer, explained the reason behind the switch, with an additional 30 mins added to each episode.

He further added:

"I didn't want to do two half-hours back to back, because I wanted the shows to breathe a little bit more...and to have a little bit more interaction with Mayim and our celebrity players."

Celebrity Jeopardy! is set to premiere this week with a competitive and entertaining episode featuring a superhero that everyone loves. Simu Liu will go against Andy Richter and Ego Nwadim as they aim to win $1 million for their favorite charities. Simu previously appeared on Celebrity Family Feud where he competed against Nathan Chen to win money for another charity of his choice.

In a sneak peak uploaded to Twitter, host Mayim Bialik said:

"The categories are bright stars, tough clues, one million dollars for charity."

Meet the host, Mayim Bialik

Most famously known for playing Amy in The Big Bang Theory, she landed her first acting job at the age of 12 as part of Pumpkinhead. The role that led her to the big leagues, however, was when she was cast in the NBC sitcom Blossom in 1990.

Much like her character in The Big Bang Theory, Mayim is exceptionally smart and was accepted to two Ivy League colleges, Harvard and Yale, but she turned them down to attend UCLA and has a Ph.D. in neuroscience from there.

Stars set to appear in episode one

In another sneak peak, Mayim asked the Shang Chi actor how he was feeling and Simu Liu said that he was mad at Andy Richter.

Andy Richter said:

"Learn something every day."

The game is definitely on as Ego stated that she was "coming" for their heads in the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy! The show is a combination of "brain power and star power."

Simu Liu

Simu Liu to appear on Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022 (Image via Instagram/@simuliu)

Simu Liu is a Chinese-Canadian actor famously known for his work in Marvel's Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. His role in the movie won him a Game Changer Award and a People's Choice Award. The writer, producer and stuntman also appeared in Kim's Convenience.

While he was born in China, he moved to Ontario at the age of five and worked in an accounting firm before pursuing a career in film and TV.

The actor deeply cares about Asian representation and about stopping hate crimes against Asians in the Western world and has actively tried to raise money for the cause.

Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim to compete in the ABC show (Image via Instagram/@eggyboom)

The Saturday Night Live cast member is set to appear in Celebrity Jeopardy! The comedian is the seventh African-American female cast member on SNL and has a degree in biology from the University of Southern California. She had previously appeared in a supporting role in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, followed by appearances in 2 Broke Girls and Living Biblically.

Andy Ritcher

This is not Andy's first rodeo, the actor and comedian had previously appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 1999 and set a record for most money earned which was $29,400. He is famously known as Canon O'Brien's sidekick as he appeared on each of his talk shows including Late Night and The Tonight Show on NBC and TBS Conan.

Other celebrities set to appear this season on Celebrity Jeopardy! are Constance Wu, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, and Candace Parker.

Celebrity Jeopardy! kicks off on Sunday, September 25, at 8 pm ET and will be available on Hulu the next day.

