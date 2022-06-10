What happened to Simu Liu? Shang-Chi star set to press charges against ‘aggressive' autograph seekers

Simu Liu has planned to file a police report against the professional autograph sellers who reportedly harassed him at the Perelman Theater in Philadelphia during a book signing event.

The Shang-Chi star said that he hoped to identify the individuals since someone was documenting the event venue. It was a "disturbing experience" for him.

louise brown @faeriemcrcrazy @SimuLiu I am so sorry this happened. I hope you ID them and press charges. People are used to getting away with things. They keep doing more and more. Stay safe. @SimuLiu I am so sorry this happened. I hope you ID them and press charges. People are used to getting away with things. They keep doing more and more. Stay safe.

Simu Liu issues a statement after being harassed by autograph seekers

Simu Liu was harassed by an autograph seeker at an event (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Simu Liu is currently on a book tour promoting his newly released memoir, We Were Dreamers. He had a bad experience with an autograph seeker in Philadelphia, which he shared with his fans.

Liu spoke about the incident in a tweet, and posted a blurry picture of what looked like two people sitting in the front of a black vehicle. He said that it was the best picture he could get of the professional autograph sellers who followed them out of the event and threw soda at their window.

The two perpetrators then ran to their car to remove the front license plate so that no one could identify them. Liu assured that everyone was fine, but they were shocked that something like this could happen. He also issued a warning to autograph sellers planning to attend his future events saying:

“Autographing for people who will just resell it on eBay is a personal choice. Sometimes we do it, but I don’t personally like to reward certain types of behaviour. Especially when the people get aggressive and invasive and make my real fans and supporters uncomfortable.”

Simu Liu (刘思慕) @SimuLiu Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly.



Look, I'm trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there's no chance in hell I'm going to sign for you. Don't cross that line. Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly.Look, I'm trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there's no chance in hell I'm going to sign for you. Don't cross that line. https://t.co/6bUvpkc2se

Liu also said that he had previously had a few more bad experiences of his personal space being badly violated. He said that he would not sign autographs for anyone who harasses his fans or him at any future event.

Simu’s fans flooded social media with their support for him, expressing their anguish at him having to face such a scary incident.

About Simu Liu’s memoir

Simu Liu has been quite busy since 2021 with the sitcom Kim’s Convenience and MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Interestingly, Liu spent the pandemic writing a memoir called We Were Dreamers, talking about his path to becoming a superhero. The book also discusses his family, from his early days of living with his grandparents in China to the sacrifices his immigrant parents made while building a new life in Canada.

The memoir explains his complicated relationship with his parents. He doesn’t feel shy while talking about the tough phases of his life, and has written about the abusive environment he grew up in.

