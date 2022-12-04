How to apply for The Bachelorette season 20? Eligibility requirements and more details explored 

ABC has rolled out its casting call for Season 20 of The Bachelorette. The production will feature single men who are legal residents of the US or Canada (excluding Quebec) and are ready to find love with a potential lead. The network has yet to confirm who will be the lead for the upcoming season or if there will be two leads again looking for a prospective partner.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette saw two leads - Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia - look for love after their tumultuous relationship with Clayton Echard on The Bachelor. While Gabby got engaged to Erich Schwer, Rachel found love with Tino Franco by the end of the season.

However, the latter soon found out that Tino cheated on her with another woman and the duo eventually broke up. Moreover, they weren't seen together during the series' reunion episode. Meanwhile, Gabby and Erich were together for a few months until the former announced their breakup while competing on Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS).

Eligibility requirements for the next season of The Bachelorette

ABC put out a list of eligibility requirements for potential suitors. Moreover, they are inviting contestants who are interested in making their reality TV debut with one of the most popular dating series to exist with loyal viewership over the past two decades.

Check out the eligibility for The Bachelorette season 20 below:

All applicants must be over 21 years of age at the time of applying for the show. Potential suitors must be residents of the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec). All applicants must not be a candidate to run for elected political office. If selected, they also cannot run for office "from the time the application is submitted until at least one year after the initial broadcast of the last episode of the Program in which the applicant appears." Suitors applying for the show should have a valid passport for one year after submitting the application. They should also be able to obtain visas and additional documents without any travel restrictions to and within the US or European Union. All applicants should be "single," meaning they shouldn't be involved in a committed relationship, including marriage, irrespective of whether they are or aren't separated or in the process of doing the same. Suitors in cohabitation or a dating relationship for more than two months are also not eligible. Suitors should also not have been convicted, committed a felony, or ever had a restraining order filed against them. If that's the case, their applications won't be considered.

The television network has put up additional requirements for an individual to apply for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Interested individuals can check them out on the Bachelor Nation or the ABC website.

If interested, candidates are required to fill out basic details on a form. Name, date of birth, gender, age, height, weight, occupation, contact, address, and social media handles are some of the details needed to complete the form.

Other questions include information about previous marriages, if the suitors potentially have children, if they previously applied for the show, if they attended a Bachelor casting event and why they would like to be on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is one of the most famous shows to come out of the Bachelor Nation franchise.

Over the years, the reality dating series has seen some popular faces who have either found love and gotten married to their choice of suitor or have broken up but gained a large fanbase. Many contestants who have appeared on the show have also gone on to star as the lead on The Bachelor or have hit the beaches on Bachelor in Paradise.

