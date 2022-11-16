"We ultimately were not each other’s people": Erich Schwer finally addresses his split with The Bachelorette Gabby Windey

Bachelor Nation's Erich Schwer has finally opened up about his split from The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey. Erich addressed his breakup a day after Gabby spoke about it on DWTS (Dancing With the Stars.)

The Bachelor Nation's Erich took to his Instagram Stories on November 15, 2022, to address the breakup with his former fiancée. He wrote:

"A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately were not each others [sic] people — it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on.”

He further continued:

"We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

Erich and Gabby met and got engaged on season 19 of The Bachelorette. However, the couple called it quits less than two months after getting engaged in the season finale.

The Bachelorette Erich Schwer wishes ex-fiance Gabby “gives them hell in the DWTS finale”

Despite the bitter breakup with Gabby, Erich has no hard feelings for her as she is an "amazing person,” and he will always root for her. He said:

"I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale.”

He even mentioned that after the breakup, he uses the “experiences and mistakes” to improve himself daily.

During Monday’s episode of DWTS, former Bachelorette lead Gabby opened up about her split with Erich, mentioning why things did not work between the two. She said:

"For me, [love] holds a special place because I did just go through a break up. The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match.”

Erich and Gabby got engaged on The Bachelorette

Erich and Gabby met for the first time in season 19 of The Bachelorette. Before appearing on The Bachelorette, Gabby tried hard to find love on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor but was left heartbroken at the end.

On The Bachelorette, Gabby was sure to find her dream man. After meeting a lot of potential suitors on the dating show, Gabby had her eyes set on Erich, a real estate analyst.

During the two-part September 20 episode, Erich expressed his feelings to Gabby and proposed to her, saying he is "head over heels in love" with her and " want to spend the rest" of his life with her.

Elated, Gabby said yes to the proposal, and the lovebirds got engaged on the show. Erich initially cheered for Gabby on several occasions on DWTS. However, soon after Gabby was seen ditching her engagement ring for several tapings of the dance show, hinting at their separation.

The former couple had already seen a lot of ups and downs, even before parting ways. During their relationship, Erich faced backlash for his blackface picture in his high school yearbook. Although he later apologized for his past actions, it tainted his relationship with Gabby. Soon after, Erich faced further drama when his ex leaked text messages, alleging that he broke up with her to go on The Bachelorette.

The former couple has now cleared the air about their breakup.

