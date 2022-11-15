"We weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other": Gabby Windey addresses split with Erich Schwer in DWTS semi-finals

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey confirmed and addressed her split with ex-fiance Erich Schwer on this week's episode of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31. Gabby, along with her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, was one of the semi-finalists in this year's competition, and eventually advanced to the finals by the end of the episode.

Erich Schwer was among the many prospective suitors who fought for Gabby's heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette. By the end of the reality dating series, Erich popped the question and eventually got engaged to the ICU nurse.

Ahead of her first performance on DWTS this week, Gabby opened up about her split from Erich to Val and why things ultimately didn't work out between the former couple. She said:

"For me, [love] holds a special place because I did just go through a break up. The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match."

The Bachelorette couple Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer showed signs of a fall-out during her performance on DWTS

Gabby and Erich left the ABC dating show engaged, however, news of their split was confirmed by a source to E! News two months later. Rumors of the breakup erupted in October 2022 after Erich was notably absent during her performances on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS). Viewers also pointed out that Gabby wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

In a statement to E! News, the source confirmed that it was the DWTS finalist who called off the relationship.

"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page. Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

On October 31, 2022, Gabby spoke to a reporter from Fox News about her relationship with the former suitor and said:

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

While Erich wasn't in attendance, he took to his Instagram stories on the same night and encouraged his followers to vote for his then-girlfriend in the competition.

Troubles for the former Bachelorette couple began brewing soon after their engagement as text messages from Erich's ex was revealed ahead of their appearance on the After the Rose Ceremony episode. His former flame accused him of appearing on the show to advance his career, an allegation that Erich denied.

In early September, another controversy surrounding the former suitor came to light when a photo of him wearing blackface makeup and an Afro wig in a high school yearbook resurfaced on social media.

The former bachelorette had, however, revealed that Erich's willingness to take responsibility is all she "can really ask for." Ahead of her first performance on DWTS this week, she confirmed the breakup and said:

"There are so many factors, just in being able to be present. When you're going through stress in your outside life, it's hard to come and stay present. But [my DWTS partner] Val [Chmerkovskiy] makes it easy. He's been such a good friend, such a good partner."

She explained to Val that she wished to live by the example of her father and stepmother's relationship as it encompassed "so many fundamentals and values" that she looked for in a relationship. The reality star added that she wanted to "channel that kind of everlasting love" into the pair's dance for the week.

Aside from Gabby and Val, the other pairs who have advanced to the finals of DWTS season 31 include Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas; and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. All of them have been fan favorites and as the finals premiere next week, viewers will have to tune in to find out who takes home the mirror ball trophy this year.

