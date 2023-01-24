“This is so odd”: The Bachelor 2023 fans slam the meatball competition between Cat and Zach

The Bachelor season 27 aired its first episode on Monday, featuring Zach Shallcross as the lead with 30 beautiful women.

After welcoming all the ladies into the villa, Zach had a one-on-one conversation with the women. When he sat with Catherine “Cat” Wong, she insisted on having a meatball competition between them. The challenge was to fit as many meatballs as one can in the mouth.

Fans found the challenge “odd.” They claimed that producers should not have included the segment as it made them feel disgusted.

For those interested, Cat won the challenge as they had five meatballs, while Zach could only fit three.

Fans compare Cat with The Bachelorette’s James Clarke

Although The Bachelor fans found the meatball segment disgusting, they also claimed that the challenge reminded them of The Bachelorette contestant James Clarke, who was nicknamed “Meatballs.”

Some fans wondered if Catherine “Cat” Wong annoyed the producers that they let her do the segment.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

lil mama @jdalen56 OKAY who did Cat offend in production, first the extension hanging out, then the meatball shot?! Y’all gotta be kidding. #TheBachelor OKAY who did Cat offend in production, first the extension hanging out, then the meatball shot?! Y’all gotta be kidding. #TheBachelor

Eli ⁷ 💕 @CurlyGirlEli



#thebachelor I just KNOW Meatball is punching the air rn seeing this girl down these meatballs I just KNOW Meatball is punching the air rn seeing this girl down these meatballs #thebachelor

cass @cassirolee this meatball scene might actually make me throw up #thebachelor this meatball scene might actually make me throw up #thebachelor

Sydney @syd__c30 omg I will yak watching them do this meatball bs 🤮 #TheBachelor omg I will yak watching them do this meatball bs 🤮 #TheBachelor

tori @torijohnsonk that meatball segment was almost unwatchable #TheBachelor that meatball segment was almost unwatchable #TheBachelor

Catherine “Cat” Wong is a 26-year-old dancer from New York. She didn’t get her first kiss in The Bachelor season 27 episode 1 but was able to feed Zach some meatballs.

Her ABC bio reads:

“When it comes to living life to the fullest, Cat likes to just go for it! Cat is a free spirit who isn’t afraid to be silly and always tries to keep a positive attitude. Cat loves living in New York City, is passionate about dancing and enjoys a picnic in the park.”

It continues:

“Cheese and crackers in Central Park with Cat? Sounds like a dreamy one-on-one date to us! Cat is ready to find someone who accepts her for who she is and will make her a priority. Cat believes true love is within reach, and we hope she’s right!”

Some of the fun facts listed in the bio mentioned that she loves hot dogs and is not a fan of dinner dates. She was also a sailing instructor during her high school days.

The Bachelor season 27 suitresses

In addition to Cat, The Bachelor season 27 welcomed 29 suitresses. Here are the 30 women:

Aly, 26, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Anastasia, 30, from San Diego, California.

Ariel, 28, from New York, New York

Bailey, 27, from Nashville, Tennessee.

Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, from Burbank, California.

Brianna, 24, from Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn, 25, from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Cara, 27, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cat, 26, from New York, New York

Charity, 26, from Columbus, Georgia

Christina Mandrell, 26, from Nashville, Tennessee

Davia, 25, from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie, 26, from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer, 24, from Houston, Texas

Holland, 24, from Boca Raton, Florida

Jessica “Jess,” 23, from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, from Austin, Texas

Katherine, 26, from Tampa, Florida

Kimberly, 30, from Los Angeles, California

Kylee, 25, from Charlotte, North Carolina

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, from Miami, Florida

Madison, 26, from Fargo, North Dakota

Mercedes, 24, from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, from Rochester, New York

Olivia M., 25, from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, from Long Island, New York

Vanessa, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Victoria J., 30, from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29, from Vienna, Austria

The official synopsis of Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor 2023 episode 1 read:

“Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses."

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor will air new episodes on Mondays on ABC at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers can also watch the episode on Hulu the following day.

