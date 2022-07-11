Who is James Clarke from The Bachelorette Season 19? Suitor is a massive LeBron James fan

The Bachelorette Season 19 is all set to make its debut on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET with 32 eligible men vying for the hearts of the two bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. The suitors will date both women until the finale when their leads get to make their final choices and give out the final impression roses.

James Clarke from Winnetka, Illinois is one of the suitors in Season 19. A charmer with dimples and a huge LeBron James fan, he is all set to make his debut on the reality TV screens with The Bachelorette.

He is ready to find love and introduce her to his family. Only time will tell if he manages to survive till the end, and if he does, who he will end up with.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will see two women as leads for the first time. Both Gabby and Rachel reached the final three on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. However, they were left heartbroken after he professed his love to both of them only to choose Susie Evans in the end.

The Bachelorette contestant James Clarke wants to have six kids

James is a "charmer." The Illinois native aims to bring someone special and introduce her to his big Italian family. The Bachelorette contestant hopes to find someone who will care as much about him as he will about her.

Viewers will have to tune in to the season to find out if he manages to woo the ladies and fall in love with either of them.

James is looking to find a "relationship with undeniable chemistry," and throughout the show, hopes to meet his best friend with whom he can spend the rest of his life with.

The reality newbie also aims to have six kids with his future wife, so she should be "ready and excited for the nonstop thrill ride that is parenthood." He values his family the most and wants to bring a valuable addition to the same.

Some fun facts that James shared with ABC ahead of his debut on The Bachelorette include: a big love for Waterski, and the fact that nothing makes him happier than a plate of piping hot meatballs. The contestant also describes himself as a huge LeBron James fan, as is clearly shown from his Instagram pictures.

James was originally expected to make his debut on the show as a cast member during Clare Crawley’s season. However, he didn't end up making the final cut once the pandemic delay ended and filming began. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is currently working on a master’s degree in business administration at DePaul University.

The Bachelorette contestant doesn't have a huge social media following. But that is expected to increase after his debut, depending on how he plays out with the two women and on the show throughout this summer. From his social media handles. he seems like an outdoorsy person and loves fishing, boating and skiing.

James also participated in Blackout Tuesday, an initiative that was designed so that people could show their support towards the fight to end racism. Previously, several Bachelor Nation relationships came to an end after political differences, so it will be interesting to see if this does have an impact this season.

After a painful break-up on The Bachelor's last season, Rachel and Gabby have supported each other through their heartbreak. The duo will now embark on a journey to find love and a potential husband together.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, don't forget to tune into the premiere of the two-hour episode on Monday, July 11 on ABC.

