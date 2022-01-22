Who is Florencia Galarza? Dale Moss spotted arm-in-arm with model 4 months after Clare Crawley breakup

On Wednesday, January 19, The Bachelorette alum and former footballer Dale Moss, 33, was photographed arm-in-arm with Argentinian soccer player, DJ, and model Florencia Galarza, who is in her late thirties.

The duo looked happy as they strolled through New York City together. Moss wore a Burberry button-up shirt and black pants, while Galarza sported a dark trench coat and tall leather boots.

Everything about Florencia Galarza and her outing with Dale Moss

Moss and Galarza in NYC (Image via TheImageDirect.com)

Florencia Galarza began playing soccer at the age of seven. She played for West Kendall Optimist Soccer Club until she was 11 before joining Miami Strike Force, one of the major clubs in Florida, where she played until she was 13.

After playing for nationally-ranked clubs for years, Galarza trained with the Florida Olympic Development Program team and was eventually selected for the Regional and U.S. National U16 Pool tryouts. During her senior year, a severe ankle injury led to her quitting her sports career.

Following the injury, she shifted her focus to music, fashion, and art as she moved to New York City. She helped found DJ crew Been Trill, which led her to DJing for Jay-Z and Kanye West. She also did a DJ set for Benji B on BBC Radio 1. Over a decade after her career-destroying injury, she made a return to professional football. She started playing for Alife Bowery Premier League co-ed team as its captain.

She then worked for KICK TV as an on-camera host during the Copa America and Women’s World Cup in 2015. She also DJed for the US Soccer Federation for quite some time. As of 2018, Galarza, who was a Global Brand Ambassador for Adidas, was playing for the Argentinian National Team. She also played for Boca Juniors in Argentina. Galarza, a well-known KITH Cobras Captain, has appeared in campaigns for Adidas, EA Sports, Gatorade, KITH, and PUMA.

Her outing with Dale Moss comes months after he called it quits with Clare Crawley. An insider told E! News that Moss and Galarza "are hooking up and it's casual." The source also added that "They are not dating."

Also Read Article Continues below

Dale Moss got engaged to the California-based hairstylist after only four episodes of Season 16 of The Bachelorette. They called their engagement off in January 2021, only to rekindle their romance that summer. The duo finally broke up in September 2021 with Clare reportedly moving on with Bachelorette star Blake Monar.

Edited by Atul S