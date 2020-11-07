Former NFL wide receiver Dale Moss is becoming a household name, but it has nothing to do with football.

Dale Moss is one of the winners of Season 16 of "The Bachelorette," and after proposing to Clare Crawley on the Nov. 5 episode of the popular reality TV dating show, he's now making the talk-show rounds with his new fiancee.

This season of "The Bachelorette" was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming was delayed for months, and locations were changed to accommodate coronavirus concerns. The season had two separate female leads instead of one. Dale Moss won the portion of the season featuring Clare Crawley.

It was mentioned on the show that Dale Moss was a former NFL player, but not a lot was said about his athletic career.

ICYMI: #TheBachelorette frontrunner Dale Moss had his heart broken by the #Bears a few times during his NFL career: https://t.co/Tac2mK3BcS — tracyswartz (@tracyswartz) October 14, 2020

'Bachelorette' winner Dale Moss played for a handful of NFL teams

Moss played wide receiver in college at South Dakota State and was also on the basketball team. He went undrafted by the NFL in 2012. He signed with the Green Bay Packers as a rookie free agent that same year, making it through most of training camp before getting cut late in the preseason. Moss was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, waived during the regular season, and signed to the Chicago Bears' practice squad.

Moss began the 2013 season with the Bears, but he was cut during camp. He signed with the Carolina Panthers but was cut again during the preseason.

In 2014, Moss tried his hand in the Arena Football League, playing for the Los Angeles KISS. The team was featured on a reality show "4th and Loud," so technically "The Bachelorette" was not Dale Moss' debut on reality television.

When the 2014 NFL season came around, Moss signed again with the Bears. He was cut again during the preseason. That was Dale Moss' last stint in the NFL.

Since leaving the game, Moss had worked as a model and as a global ambassador for the Special Olympics. He also ran a media agency before being cast for Season 16 of "The Bachelorette."