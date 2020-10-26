The Los Angeles Rams welcome the Chicago Bears to SoFi Stadium for a Week 7 edition of "Monday Night Football."
The Rams (4-2) are coming into this contest after losing to the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Bears (5-1) on the other hand have been on a roll, as they recorded a victory over the Carolina Panthers last week, their second straight victory in as many weeks.
Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Head-To-Head
This will be the 95th meeting between these teams, with the Bears leading the all-time series 54-37-3.
The Rams have fared better at home, where the all-time series record is a close 23-22-2.
In the last encounter between these two sides, the Rams ran away victors in a low-scoring game, 17-7.
Los Angeles Rams season results: W W L W W L
Chicago Bears season results: W W W L W W
Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Team News
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) and wide receiver Robert Woods (groin) were limited participants in Saturday's practice and are questionable for the game on Monday. Cornerback Troy Hill and defensive lineman Michael Brockers were non-participants on Saturday due to non-injury related issues and are also questionable for the game on Monday.
Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack (back) was a limited participant on Saturday and is questionable for the game on Monday. Safety Deon Bush (hamstring) and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (hand) were both full participants on Saturday but were still listed as questionable on the injury list.
Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Projected Starters
Los Angeles Rams
QB: Jared Goff
RB: Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown
WR: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods(D)
TE: Tyler Higbee(D), Gerald Everett
Chicago Bears
QB: Nick Foles
RB: David Montgomery
WR: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller
TE: Jimmy Graham
Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Prediction
Both teams have elite defenses, so expect a low-scoring game. The Rams have shown glimpses of their offensive firepower this season and can score at free will on their day while on the other hand the Bears have heavily relied on their defense to win games as their offense has barely showed any sign of life.
Prediction: Rams to get the WPublished 26 Oct 2020, 06:57 IST