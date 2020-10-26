The Los Angeles Rams welcome the Chicago Bears to SoFi Stadium for a Week 7 edition of "Monday Night Football."

The Rams (4-2) are coming into this contest after losing to the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Bears (5-1) on the other hand have been on a roll, as they recorded a victory over the Carolina Panthers last week, their second straight victory in as many weeks.

Always ready to go 💪 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 25, 2020

Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Head-To-Head

This will be the 95th meeting between these teams, with the Bears leading the all-time series 54-37-3.

The Rams have fared better at home, where the all-time series record is a close 23-22-2.

In the last encounter between these two sides, the Rams ran away victors in a low-scoring game, 17-7.

Los Angeles Rams season results: W W L W W L

Chicago Bears season results: W W W L W W

Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Team News

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) and wide receiver Robert Woods (groin) were limited participants in Saturday's practice and are questionable for the game on Monday. Cornerback Troy Hill and defensive lineman Michael Brockers were non-participants on Saturday due to non-injury related issues and are also questionable for the game on Monday.

Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack (back) was a limited participant on Saturday and is questionable for the game on Monday. Safety Deon Bush (hamstring) and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (hand) were both full participants on Saturday but were still listed as questionable on the injury list.

Gipson: "You can measure 40-yard dashes, you can measure a lot of stuff, but you can't measure heart, and I think that this team has heart."



🧡 this mentality. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2020

Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Projected Starters

Los Angeles Rams

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown

WR: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods(D)

TE: Tyler Higbee(D), Gerald Everett

Chicago Bears

QB: Nick Foles

RB: David Montgomery

WR: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller

TE: Jimmy Graham

Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears Prediction

Both teams have elite defenses, so expect a low-scoring game. The Rams have shown glimpses of their offensive firepower this season and can score at free will on their day while on the other hand the Bears have heavily relied on their defense to win games as their offense has barely showed any sign of life.

Prediction: Rams to get the W