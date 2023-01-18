Who is Catherine “Cat” Wong? Meet the dancer from The Bachelor 2023

The Bachelor is set to air its 27th installment and will welcome a new eligible bachelor and his 30 suitors. Set to appear on the show will be Zach Shallcross, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette season 19.

One of Zach’s suitors in the upcoming season is Catherine Cat Wong, a 26-year-old dancer from New York. Cat’s a free spirit and an optimist who believes that true love is within reach for her.

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on ABC on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET.

Meet Catherine Cat Wong ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

The Bachelor season 27 will feature 30 women as they try their best to woo Zach Shallcross. Catherine Cat Wong, a dancer from New York City who is 26 years old, will be one of the candidates for the show.

Cat enjoys dancing and a picnic, and her idea of an ideal date involves cheese and crackers in Central Park. The New Yorker in her loves hotdogs and hates going on dinner dates. She intends to sail around the world in the future while pursuing her ambition as a professional dancer. She was a sailing instructor in high school.

Cat has 4,479 followers on her Instagram, which is likely to go up once the show airs. She often takes to the social media platform to post about her dance choreographies, her life in New York, and more.

She frequently posts about having a good time with friends and includes photos from her trip to Miami and Las Vegas. Her highlights further suggest that the Cats worked behind the scenes during the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas, as well as the NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, the same year.

Her ABC bio states:

"Cat loves living in New York City, is passionate about dancing and enjoys a picnic in the park. Cheese and crackers in Central Park with Cat? Sounds like a dreamy one-on-one date to us! Cat is ready to find someone who accepts her for who she is and will make her a priority. Cat believes true love is within reach, and we hope she’s right"

Cat is one of the five people from The Bachelor season 27 who knows Zach from before. Cat, Brianna, Bailey, Christina, and Brooklyn met their future cast members and potential love interests while on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

Joining them on the ABC show are Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Becca, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Catherine, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabriella, Genevie, Greer, Holland, Jess, Kaitlyn, Katherine, Kimberly, Kylee, Lekha Ravi, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L, Olivia M, Sonia, Vanessa, Victoria J., and Viktoria E.

Meet Zach Shallcross

Zach Shallcross is 26 years old and a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California. The family man hopes to find love just like what his parents share. They have been married for 30 years and have shown him what true love looks like.

Zach previously appeared on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, where he bonded well with Rachel. However, since he felt that she wasn’t the one for him since his age made her unsure if he was ready for marriage, he self-eliminated from the show.

