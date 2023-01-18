What is The Bachelor suitress Bailey Brown’s job? Everything to know about the Los Angeles native

Bailey Brown will be making her first appearance on Season 27 of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross as the lead. The suitress, who works as a senior executive recruiter at ForceBrands, was last seen during the finale of The Bachelorette season 19 when Zach was announced as the lead and was introduced to five of the cast members vying for his heart, with Bailey being one of them.

Zach Shallcross, who was last seen vying for The Bachelorette Rachel Recchia's heart, was announced as the lead on September 2022 during the After the Rose special of the dating show. Season 27 of The Bachelor is all set to premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

Viewers have already been introduced to the first group of women, which includes Bailey, Brooklyn, Brianna, Cat, and Christina. The ladies introduced themselves on The Bachelorette finale, following which America had to decide who was getting Zach's first impression rose. Viewers eventually voted for Brianna, and the two took a selfie. The other ladies still had their chance during filming of the show.

The Bachelor suitress Bailey Brown is ready to settle down

Bailey was first introduced to Bachelor Nation fans when she was part of the first five contestants introduced to Zach on The Bachelorette season 19 finale. Giving him something to remember her by, she said:

“On the daily, I'm going to be thinking of Bailey."

The Bachelor suitress earned her graduate degree in communication studies from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 2018. She then worked for close to two years at a fashion and apparel company as a marketing intern and then as a marketing and events coordinator. Following this, Bailey worked for a year and a half as a marketing and product development specialist at BSG Brands.

In August 2021, she joined ForceBrands as an executive recruiter and was promoted to a senior position in the same sector a year later. She has completed over 18 months of employment and is currently working towards an established career in the company.

Bailey will appear on Zach's season of The Bachelor, which promises plenty of love, romance, tears, emotions, and drama. According to her ABC bio, the 27-year-old suitress is a combination of "loving and loyal." Although her dating history is currently unknown, she is now all ready to settle down and meet her husband. Viewers will have to stay tuned and follow her journey to see if Zach is the one that she's looking for.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles native isn't active on any dating applications as, according to her bio, she isn't looking to date around and form any relationship that wouldn't end in marriage. She also feels that the ABC dating show is the perfect place to find one, so it will be interesting to see how her journey with Zach pans out.

Although the contestant is currently in the middle of developing her career, she is passionate about health, fitness, and wellness, and hopes to pursue a career in the same and establish her own business in the wellness world one day. Bailey is an avid traveler and is hoping that Zach is looking for someone to accompany him on his travels.

Bailey's bio further reads:

"Bailey is extremely down to earth, gets along with everyone, and hopes her future husband will bring a similar energy to their relationship. We can’t wait to see if Bailey and Zach hit it off!"

Bailey currently has over 3.5K followers on Instagram but that's expected to increase after her stint on the hit dating reality series. She keeps her followers updated about her travels, adventures, and spending considerable time with friends and family members.

The Bachelor returns this Monday and will see Zach Shallcross looking for love. While viewers can expect a lot of individual and group dates, they can also look forward to a dramatic season as the cast goes on the much-awaited ride. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to the premiere episode this Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

