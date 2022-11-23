When will The Bachelor season 27 premiere? Bachelor in Paradise reunion teases Zach Shallcross' journey 

At the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 reunion, host Jesse Palmer announced that season 27 of The Bachelor featuring Zach Schallcross will premiere on January 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The lead was earlier one of the many suitors on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette.

The reunion episode also released a much-awaited first look into what loyal fans of the franchise can expect from the next installment of The Bachelor. The promo video teased a lot of love, romance, tears and drama, aspects that Bachelor Nation shows are well known about.

Viewers witnessed a whole new set of cast members on the series, however, the entire contestant list is yet to come out.

Keep reading to check out more details about Zach's journey as the lead on The Bachelor season 27.

Trailer, contestants and guests on The Bachelor season 27 explored

Zach Shallcross's journey on The Bachelor promises a lot of drama, as well as romance for its viewers. After an emotional breakup with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette, the reality star is set to embark on his own journey to find love and a potential partner to spend the rest of his life with.

Before introducing the teaser, host Jesse Palmer asked viewers to "get ready for what promises to be a wild journey filled with love, heartbreak and many, many tears." The trailer opened with the 26-year-old lifting weights and getting some much-needed clean-up scrubs from former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

Viewers were then taken on a journey that showed glimpses of Zach spending time with different women in different spots around the world and forming romantic connections. He was seen complimenting the women and confessing his desire to find a wife and the mother of his children.

In a confessional, Zach said:

"What I'm looking for is my best friend, that person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I want my forever person. I want my partner. That's why I'm here."

The trailer soon shifted to the dramatic moments of the season, where the women were seen shedding tears, competing with one another and engaging in some conflicts. Season 27 of the hit series is set to see the arrival of Tahzjuan Hawkins, who was previously seen on Colton Underwood's season.

Tahzjuan was also seen in season 6 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. While Victoria Fuller, who ended her engagement with Johnny in season 8 of the series and confirmed her relationship with Greg Grippo, stated that Tahzjuan "was really into Zach," other cast members didn't need "another girl here," who they would have to compete with.

In an interview with US Weekly, host Jesse Palmer teased what fans could expect from Zach's season of The Bachelor. He stated that there was more of love and romance, and less of drama this time, for a change.

“It’s really all about the love story and romance and a little bit less about the drama. The women are really into Zach. Zach’s so emotionally mature and he’s a guy that’s not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He’s very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I’ve hosted in the franchise.”

The Bachelor also confessed to focusing less on drama in an interview with PEOPLE. Zach explained that although it is inevitable for 30 people to live in a house and not have issues, he wasn't a big fan of the drama. He further added:

"If there's a lot of drama going on in the house, what it tells me is that they're not really serious and why they're there is probably more for finding internet fame or whatever it is. So I'll probably be pretty quick to cut that out....I'm more than excited for this. And I'm very optimistic that I'm going to find my person."

Zach Shallcross was previously in a relationship with Rachel Recchia on season 19 of The Bachelorette and was one of the top three finalists alongside Tino Franco and Aven Jones. However, he self-eliminated himself after notable differences between him and Rachel on their fantasy suite date.

Viewers will have to tune in on January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET to find out how his journey pans out on the ABC show.

