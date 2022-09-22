“I really did try”: The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia addresses her and Tino Franco’s split

The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia did find 'the one' on the reality dating show, but her relationship did not have the fairytale ending she hoped for as her ex-fiance admitted to cheating on her after getting engaged.

Rachel spoke to Tino about their closure on After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, additionally addressing her split on Good Morning America on Wednesday, stating:

"I really did try, and I don't think anyone deserves to ever go through what I went through. Especially the fact that all I wanted today was just kind of, finally, an apology — and finally, for him to own up to it.”

But despite all the heartache, Rachel has not given up on love yet and is still hopeful of finding her dream man. The Bachelorette star said:

"I obviously still believe in love and I really know it'll come along when it's ready. I am looking forward to this time to myself and to be able to reflect on everything and move forward."

All about The Bachelorette Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s split

Of all the potential suitors, Tino Franco was the last man standing on Rachel’s The Bachelorette. In the end, she chose Tino as her partner, saying:

"I feel like you truly are my perfect match. You are the only one here. It's you. I've been so excited to tell you."

Hearing her feelings, Tino became emotional and said:

"You just made me the happiest guy in the world. I just want you to know this is never going anywhere.”

Tino was very sure of their future together and claimed on the show that he and “Rachel are forever”. The contractor promised The Bachelorette star that he would love her "till the end of time.” He even dropped on one knee and said:

"Rachel Recchia, I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?”

To which an excited Rachel said:

"I will, yes! A million times!

With the promise of forever, Rachel gave the final rose to Tino and gushed that she "truly could not imagine spending her life with anyone else.”

But her dream soon shattered when she found out that Tino cheated on her. During the After the Final Rose live special, the reality star revealed that the former couple faced "some difficulties" a few weeks after their engagement as Tino’s past relationships come forward. The couple then parted ways following his infidelity claims. She stated:

"I slowly was pulling on that string and revealing more and more. It really didn't work out, he cheated on me.”

Furthermore adding:

“It’s just heartbreaking. This is the person I thought I was gonna spend the rest of my life with and start a family with.”

And though Tino wanted to give their relationship another chance, Rachel gave the engagement ring back to Tino, ending the relationship with a man she could no longer trust. The Bachelorette star explained:

"When I did sit down with him, I didn't see much of him owning up to his actions or feeling sorry. I was still hitting lie after lie. And I just don't know if I can continue a relationship when I don't feel like there's trust. I know that isn't what I deserve.”

After hitting a rough patch, Rachel now hopes to “move forward” in her life and get to a point where she and Tino “are at peace.”

