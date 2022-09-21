"Absolutely savage": Fans rejoice as Aven makes an appearance following Rachel and Tino's breakup on The Bachelorette Season 19 finale

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired its final episode, After the Final Rose, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC.The two-hour special saw Gabby Windey and Rachel Rechhia get engaged on the show. However, things started to fall apart following the suitors' behavior post-filming. The episode was packed with a lot of drama as confrontations and arguments took place.

In this week's episode, viewers witnessed the rocky end to Rachel and Tino's relationship, following the latter's revelation that he cheated on her. Confronting Tino about the same proved to be futile as the duo kept going in circles, arguing with each other.

Fans were stunned to witness what happened between the bachelorette and her suitor as they publicly ended their relationship. However, it was what followed after the conversation that left viewers even more shocked.

Rachel's former suitor Aven entered the live studio to extend support to her. Seeing this, one fan tweeted:

Alyssa @aallyyyyssssssa



Absolutely savage.



#TheBachelorette #bachelorette THEY BROUGHT AVEN OUT WITH TINO STILL ON THE COUCH!!!!Absolutely savage. THEY BROUGHT AVEN OUT WITH TINO STILL ON THE COUCH!!!! Absolutely savage. #TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/LevSCeWeSI

Season 19 of The Bachelorette has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Loyal Bachelor Nation fans loved the friendship between the two ladies. However, some criticized the show for its format of casting two leads, leading to bias and shortened versions of their respective journeys. While some suitors became fan favorites, others were immensely criticized for their behavior.

The Bachelorette finale: Aven appears after Rachel and Tino's breakup

On tonight's episode, viewers witnessed a dramatic end to Rachel and Tino's relationship. After it was revealed that the suitor cheated on her, their connection went downhill and the two ended up having a big argument. The former couple were having issues ever since filming wrapped, but the cheating made Rachel put an end to their relationship. She also broke off the engagement.

Things became a mess when later on in the live finale, Rachel confronted Tino once again. While the suitor felt that Rachel had given up on the relationship and a potential future with him, eventually leading him to kiss another girl, he failed to provide context for the many inferences he made.

The suitor did apologize, but the fact that he cheated didn't sit well with Rachel or the audience. Later on in the episode, after Rachel had officially broken off the engagement and had no more words left for Tino, it was Aven's arrival that shook things up and left both Rachel as well as the audience surprised and excited.

Rachel and Aven had previously established a strong connection. Throughout the season, the duo bonded over family and their future. However, after the suitor visited Rachel's family, he expressed to her friends that he was skeptical of an engagement, which led to Rachel questioning the relationship.

Although The Bachelorette suitor tried to convince her that he was in love with her, Rachel couldn't come through and the duo ended up separating. However, after Aven met the bachelorette on the live finale, Rachel couldn't stop smiling.

Bachelor Fantake @BachelorFantake



#TheBachelorette NOT THEM BRINGING AVEN OUT WITH TINO RIGHT THERE ☠️ NOT THEM BRINGING AVEN OUT WITH TINO RIGHT THERE ☠️#TheBachelorette https://t.co/T1Ue3Vq9Qw

Fans react to Aven's appearance in the finale episode

Fans were excited to see Aven meet Rachel in the finale. The suitor then took her aside from her conversation with Tino.

Check out how fans reacted to Aven's appearance.

alexa @alexaaacameron #TheBachelorettes “Now keep Tino on the couch while Aven comes to save Rachel” #TheBachelorette “Now keep Tino on the couch while Aven comes to save Rachel” #TheBachelorette #TheBachelorettes https://t.co/Ucm4aW2jAX

juls 🌹 @liljulsie #thebachelorette I SCREAMED WHEN AVEN CAME ON MY SCREEN I KNEW HE AND RACHEL ARE SOULMATES #bachelorette I SCREAMED WHEN AVEN CAME ON MY SCREEN I KNEW HE AND RACHEL ARE SOULMATES #bachelorette #thebachelorette https://t.co/hLcFTXTFY9

hmmmm @BachTweetss



#TheBachelorette #bachelorette PLEASE THEY DIDN’T EVEN HAVE TINO LEAVE BEFORE BRINGING OUT AVEN LMFAO PLEASE THEY DIDN’T EVEN HAVE TINO LEAVE BEFORE BRINGING OUT AVEN LMFAO#TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/rMD92Ek1bi

lmao @Okand82575720

#TheBachelorette

#TheBachelorettes THE SCREAM I JUST LET OUT OMFG AVEN THE SCREAM I JUST LET OUT OMFG AVEN#TheBachelorette #TheBachelorettes https://t.co/aPDlr1vulj

Ibetyourabetterparent @Ibetyourbetter #TheBachelorette #bachelorette Pretty sure this was the most genuine smile I have seen from Rachel. Loved this moment with Aven. #BachelorNation Pretty sure this was the most genuine smile I have seen from Rachel. Loved this moment with Aven. #BachelorNation #TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/zbUQL7acQI

Now that The Bachelorette Season 19 has finally come to an end, it is time for viewers to get ready for the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise, which will feature a few fan-favorite contestants, as well as former bachelors and bachelorettes, who will take to the beach to give love and romance another shot.

Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far