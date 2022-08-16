"Who else is getting controlling vibes from Tino?": Fans slam Tino for his "scorecard" comment on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired a brand-new episode on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The episode saw leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Rechhia explore their romantic journey in Amsterdam, where they had great individual and group dates lined up.

This week, Rachel chose Zach for the one-on-one date in Amsterdam. Although the other suitors were upset about it, Tino seemed to be the most disappointed. He termed the date a "scorecard," which irked fans. One tweeted:

Fans react to The Bachelorette contestant Tino's comment

After Zach was chosen to go on the individual date with Rachel in Amsterdam, Tino was disappointed at not being able to spend enough time with the lead. Tino and Rachel had previously established a connection, with him being offered her first impression rose. Since then, the duo has spent some quality time together, especially in Paris.

This time, however, Tino began to feel insecure when he confessed:

"You can't help when you don't get, like, the date card to be like - like, what the f**k? Right now, like, all I'm privileged to know is that the scoreboard reads this week that Zach wins the amazing one-on-one and his second one. It was pretty gutting hearing, like, a stupid card not for you."

Fans were irked by the "scoreboard" comment and took to social media to express their feelings.

Bach Obsessed @BachelorTweets4 Did Tino’s comment about Zach getting the date card run anyone else the wrong way??? #TheBachelorette Did Tino’s comment about Zach getting the date card run anyone else the wrong way??? #TheBachelorette

Kelsey @KelseyDelave Uhh can someone warn Tino not to talk about this like it's literally a sport #TheBachelorette Uhh can someone warn Tino not to talk about this like it's literally a sport #TheBachelorette

KD Burner @kdburner1234 Tino talking ab “scorecards” is kind of a red flag #thebachelorette Tino talking ab “scorecards” is kind of a red flag #thebachelorette

Kristen Baldwin @KristenGBaldwin

#TheBachelorette When Tino talks about "the scoreboard" and Logan talks about "deep conversations" When Tino talks about "the scoreboard" and Logan talks about "deep conversations"#TheBachelorette https://t.co/yzZSFmYrsq

Nanzzzzz @kinda_funny28 Tino is always annoyed when he realizes how the show is supposed to work…imma need him to get it together QUICKLY #TheBachelorette Tino is always annoyed when he realizes how the show is supposed to work…imma need him to get it together QUICKLY #TheBachelorette

Rachel and Gabby continue their journey to find love on The Bachelorette

As Gabby and Rachel continue to form strong connections with their suitors, things are getting increasingly complicated. They both have some romantic dates coming up. However, the show is known for its drama, and this season has provided its fair share.

Tonight, Rachel chose Zach for the one-on-date, and Gabby decided to spend some quality time with Nate in Amsterdam. However, Gabby broke up with Nate as she wasn't ready to become a mother yet.

The ladies will also have some exciting group dates, with Rachel indulging in some "cheesy" competition with her suitors and Gabby having "the talk" with her set of men.

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC Big decisions will be made on #TheBachelorette TONIGHT. Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. Big decisions will be made on #TheBachelorette TONIGHT. Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/m7R3m4ge4V

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Gabby and Rachel’s journeys to find love continue in the charming canals and tulip fields of Amsterdam. With hometowns right around the corner, the Bachelorettes select two lucky guys for their most important one-on-one dates yet."

With hometown dates looming over their heads, The Bachelorette leads will have to make some crucial decisions to find the best partner.

Some preview clips released by the show on their social media pages have shown the ladies having multiple breakdowns, forming stronger bonds, and making crucial decisions. All of this is going to make for a pretty dramatic season. Will Rachel and Gabby find love or will they be left single in the end? Only time will tell.

The Bachelorette Season 19 is all about the drama as the suitors wrestle with feelings of love, jealousy, insecurities, and a change of heart. With hometown dates coming soon, the season will likely take an interesting turn in the next few episodes. Viewers will have to stay tuned in to find out what happens. Readers can keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC.

