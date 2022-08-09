"Give these guys a chance": Fans slam Rachel for canceling the group date after Logan's confession on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia continue to explore their connection with the suitors and embark on an adventurous journey across Europe to find love and a potential husband by the end of the season.

In this week's episode of The Bachelorette, Logan confessed to Rachel that he was more attracted to Gaby than her. Although she was strong enough to handle the news momentarily, she immediately broke down after he left and canceled the group date, leaving her suitors wandering around Bruges.

Fans were upset at Rachel for not prioritizing the men that were there for her. One fan tweeted:

meander77☮️ @Meander77Sandra Why not go ahead with the date? Give these guys a chance. #TheBachelorette Why not go ahead with the date? Give these guys a chance. #TheBachelorette

This week, Rachel's suitors were getting ready to spend some time with her in Bruges. However, prior to the date, Logan confessed that he felt a stronger connection to Gabby and told Rachel that he wanted to pursue his relationship with the former. He then left Rachel to talk to Gabby, leaving her extremely frustrated.

After Jesse Palmer came to talk to Rachel, she confessed that she was extremely hurt and chose to cancel the group date. The host then conveyed the news to the suitors. Fans were upset at Rachel for canceling the date and not giving the remaining suitors enough attention.:

Invisible @Biscuits1997 #TheBachelorette How many times is Rachel going to say “ I can’t do this anymore!” Broken record #TheBachelorette How many times is Rachel going to say “ I can’t do this anymore!” Broken record https://t.co/U1DLyFMujk

Morgan Fabulous™ 🦄👑💖 @MorganFabulous I hope Rachel realizes that there are 6 great guys who really want her! #TheBachelorette I hope Rachel realizes that there are 6 great guys who really want her! #TheBachelorette

𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔦 @sarcasticmari Rachel, ur in distress, I get that. But refusing to go on dates with the guys that DO care and are still there? Is gonna make them burnt out with all this and you’re gonna lose them too #TheBachelorette Rachel, ur in distress, I get that. But refusing to go on dates with the guys that DO care and are still there? Is gonna make them burnt out with all this and you’re gonna lose them too #TheBachelorette

parks @ParkerRhiannonn I feel like this season is full of skipping dates and cocktail parties and it’s getting old.. #TheBachelorette I feel like this season is full of skipping dates and cocktail parties and it’s getting old.. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/Vs3j2zoJLG

Alex Hernandez ❤️‍🔥 @cuentistawrites When a dude wants to leave, let him leave. I feel for her but punishing those who want to be there is probably not the move but okay. #TheBachelorette When a dude wants to leave, let him leave. I feel for her but punishing those who want to be there is probably not the move but okay. #TheBachelorette

#TheBachelorette THEY WANT TO MAKE MEMORIES RACHEL. THEY WANT TO MAKE MEMORIES RACHEL. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/cePvsvZNsK

Rachel Wendte @rkwendte How long do we think Rachel let her group date guys aimlessly walk through the streets of Bruges? An hour? Two? #TheBachelorette How long do we think Rachel let her group date guys aimlessly walk through the streets of Bruges? An hour? Two? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/VqHb4xWPjG

Ashley @ashleyfamu2014 Canceling a date is not a good way to connect with the men who are really there for you #TheBachelorette Canceling a date is not a good way to connect with the men who are really there for you #TheBachelorette

bacheloretteIsCool @BachelorIsCool #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation She's so upset about being rejected but the whole point of the show is to decide if you want to spend the rest of your life with this person... #bachelorette She's so upset about being rejected but the whole point of the show is to decide if you want to spend the rest of your life with this person... #bachelorette #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation https://t.co/BVNSMlyh9N

Cathy Ginter 🌻 @CathyGinter I really wish Rachel would have been strong enough to go on the group date instead of staying in her room and feeling sorry for herself. #TheBachelorette I really wish Rachel would have been strong enough to go on the group date instead of staying in her room and feeling sorry for herself. #TheBachelorette

Mya Joseph @_annamya I know it's hard to not look at it like rejection but Rachel, the universe is weeding these men out for you and keeping the ones that genuinely wanna be there for you. I hate that they keep losing time over ppl that have overstayed their welcome at this point #TheBachelorette I know it's hard to not look at it like rejection but Rachel, the universe is weeding these men out for you and keeping the ones that genuinely wanna be there for you. I hate that they keep losing time over ppl that have overstayed their welcome at this point #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette leads Gabby and Rachel continue their journey

In this week's episode of The Bachelorette Season 19, it is all about romance in Bruges, but this is balanced with a fair share of drama. Gabby and Rachel continued exploring their connections with their respective eligible suitors and also got themselves caught up in some complicated situations. All of this, however, is set to create some good reality TV content for the show's loyal fans.

Here are the suitors that are currently in the competition:

Gabby: Spencer, Jason, Nate, Erich, Johnny, Michael, and Mario

Spencer, Jason, Nate, Erich, Johnny, Michael, and Mario Rachel: Tino, Tyler, Aven, Meatball, Zach, Ethan, and Logan

However, during the episode, Logan revealed that he felt a stronger connection to Gabby. He realized that he had feelings for Gabby during last week's episode when Rachel's suitors went to cheer on Gabby while she was on her group date.

Logan even went ahead and confessed the same to The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer. However, he couldn't talk to Gabby because of the drama caused by Hayden and ended up accepting Rachel's rose by the end of the episode.

Rachel had a one-on-one date with Aven, where the two opened up on the bond they share with their parents. The suitor even handed Rachel his mother's lucky charm to ward off any negativity surrounding her. The lead later revealed that she was very close to falling in love with him.

Gabby embarked on an adventurous group date with her set of suitors on The Bachelorette. The men indulged in a friendly game with a set of fish fresh from Bruges and tried to impress Gabby with their sportsmanship.

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC Emotions run high on an all-new #TheBachelorette TONIGHT. Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! Emotions run high on an all-new #TheBachelorette TONIGHT. Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/W0XAPYDHzE

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is gearing up viewers for more drama. It hasn't been a smooth journey for both Gabby and Rachel, who have encountered numerous roadblocks along the way. As the suitors continue to impress the ladies, things get even more complicated with shocking revelations that jeopardize relationships. Readers can keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC.

