When will The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 air? Love in Amsterdam, hometowns drama and more explored

The Bachelorette Season 19 is all set to return with a brand new episode on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8 pm ET on ABC. The hit series will see the leads - Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia - continue on their journey to find love, despite the several heartbreaks and deceptions they have encountered so far.

This week, the ladies and their respective suitors are headed to Amsterdam to continue exploring romantic connections and relationships. However, ample drama is anticipated, given that Gabby and Rachel will have to pick two guys for the upcoming hometown dates.

Since this is a crucial week on the show, here we explore details about the upcoming episode, ahead of its release.

Tulips fields, tough choices and more: What to expect from The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6?

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC but hometowns are looming... Don't miss Love is bloomingbut hometowns are looming...Don't miss #TheBachelorette Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! Love is blooming 🌷 but hometowns are looming... 👀 Don't miss #TheBachelorette Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/aGFZqqHnPw

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, the remaining suitors along with Gabby and Rachel are headed to Amsterdam to find love. The ladies will further explore their options and build stronger connections as they try to navigate their journey to find a potential husband by the end of the season.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Gabby and Rachel’s journeys to find love continue in the charming canals and tulip fields of Amsterdam. With hometowns right around the corner, the Bachelorettes select two lucky guys for their most important one-on-one dates yet."

Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette will see both Gabby and Rachel go on incredible dates amongst the lush green fields and streets of Amsterdam. As the ladies figure out which relationships should be taken further, "Gabby encourages her men to step out of their comfort zones in the Red Light District, while Rachel challenges her men to demonstrate the strength of their love in a cheesy weightlifting competition."

The synopsis further mentions that later, during the rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel will be expected to make "tough decisions."

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC I think it's time we have "The Talk". Sit down with us tomorrow at 8/7c to watch an all-new #TheBachelorette I think it's time we have "The Talk". Sit down with us tomorrow at 8/7c to watch an all-new #TheBachelorette! https://t.co/nxQdVcAG4Y

With hometowns approaching, it will be essential for the leads to have some strong relationships with the remaining suitors. Check out which of them are still in the running for the two bachelorettes:

1) Gabby - Jason, Spencer, Erich, Logan, Nate and Johnny.

2) Rachel - Zach, Tyler, Ethan, Aven and Tino.

Rachel will be choosing Zach and Gabby will explore her relationship with Logan on their one-on-one dates this week.

If the preview clips of the show are anything to go by, then Logan is set to bring in some drama in the upcoming episode as he creates more tensions that will leave Gabby in tears. The Bachelorette host Jesee Palmer is even heard saying that "there has been a situation with Logan."

Season 19 of the show has seen the leading ladies encounter roadblocks, have emotional outbursts almost every episode and emerge successfully with some strong connections being formed by the end of the episode. Who will the ladies take to their hometowns?

To find out, don't forget to watch the all-new episode of The Bachelorette this Monday, August 15, on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal