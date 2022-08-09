"Logan is awful, send him out": Fans react to Gabby giving her last rose to Logan on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired another dramatic episode on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8.00 p ET on ABC. The episode saw some romance in Bruges, a suitor shifting sides and sending others in a spiral over the change in the environment.

In this week's episode of The Bachelorette, Logan finally came clean to Rachel about having a stronger connection with Gabby and wanting to explore his relationship with the latter. What followed was a string of events centered around Logan shifting tides, Gabby's acceptance, and her gesture of handing him the final rose at the rose ceremony in the episode.

Fans weren't impressed with the last rose being handed over to Logan when he had just switched sides. One tweeted:

Deidra Diane Wallace @deidradiane87 I take that back. I feel bad for Rachel. Logan is awful. Gabby no girl. Send him out. #TheBachelorette I take that back. I feel bad for Rachel. Logan is awful. Gabby no girl. Send him out. #TheBachelorette

Fans react to The Bachelorette lead Gabby handing her last rose to Logan

While Gabby confessed that she was attracted to Logan this week after the latter's confession, fans weren't impressed when she handed her last rose to him at the ceremony, leaving Michael and her first impression rose winner Mario out. Some felt it was a terrible move by the production to keep the drama going, while others were skeptical of Logan's character.

Check out what fans have to say about the same.

Kierra Jackson @KierraAJackson

Side note: Do the producers have something to do with this?#bachelorette Gabby giving logan that rose was WACK!!! It ain't going to work with him.Side note: Do the producers have something to do with this? #TheBachelorette Gabby giving logan that rose was WACK!!! It ain't going to work with him. Side note: Do the producers have something to do with this?#TheBachelorette #bachelorette

Pagestealer @PageStealer

#TheBachelorette I can't believe Rachel still took Hayden and Gabby still took Logan. These girls have zero self preservation! 🙄 I can't believe Rachel still took Hayden and Gabby still took Logan. These girls have zero self preservation! 🙄#TheBachelorette

BACH FAN PAGE❤️ @gabbythebach Y’all relax I don’t even think gabby wants Logan there, pretty sure productions is forcing her to keep him around because they need the drama #thebachelorette Y’all relax I don’t even think gabby wants Logan there, pretty sure productions is forcing her to keep him around because they need the drama #thebachelorette

ariadne @ariadneaberin Mind boggled that Gabby picked Logan over Mario and Michael??? #TheBachelorette Mind boggled that Gabby picked Logan over Mario and Michael??? #TheBachelorette

Nicole Marie @nicolemarie__92 Logan don't get too excited. Gabby most likely 100% chose you because a producer told her to. #TheBachelorette Logan don't get too excited. Gabby most likely 100% chose you because a producer told her to. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/qK8BiG3byh

Manual aka Murf @ibemurf007 #TheBachelorette WTH! Why didn't you kick Logan out when he left Rachel? I have no respect for Gabby for giving Logan a rose! I thought when the camps were established. You couldn't switch teams?? #TheBachelorette WTH! Why didn't you kick Logan out when he left Rachel? I have no respect for Gabby for giving Logan a rose! I thought when the camps were established. You couldn't switch teams??

Lauren Morrissey @lmor16 ok I actually can’t believe Gabby chose Logan over Mario her first impressiom rose like WHAT #TheBachelorette ok I actually can’t believe Gabby chose Logan over Mario her first impressiom rose like WHAT #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette suitors unimpressed with Logan's entry into Gabby's team

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette began getting dramatic when Logan chose to clarify his feelings. He confessed that he felt a stronger connection towards Gabby and thus would want to stop pursuing Rachel from now onwards. He then proceeded to talk to Gabby and see where she was at.

Although Rachel understood Logan and respected his decision, she was frustrated and canceled her group date, leaving her suitors wondering what went wrong. Meanwhile, Gabby revealed that she was attracted to Logan from the beginning and agreed to pursue the relationship after clarifying things with Rachel.

While Gabby and her suitors had a great time on the group date, Logan's entry in the evening and the shocking revelation set The Bachelorette suitors in a spiral. They began to question their relationship with Gabby, and Logan's desire to pursue a new relationship jeopardized her existing connections.

In a confessional, Nate said:

"Logan is the big question mark that we're all wondering how much Gabby really sees in him. His connection may be stronger than we assume."

Going into the rose ceremony on The Bachelorette, the men who didn't receive a rose had their doubts about their strong connection with Gabby. The suitors who had Gabby and Rachel's roses were guessing about Logan's fate in the series.

At the rose ceremony, Gabby first handed her roses to Jason, Spencer, and Erich, leaving out Logan, Michael, and Mario. With only one rose left, she picked Logan as the last contestant to receive her rose and continue the journey.

Check out the men who are still in the running for Gabby and Rachel.

Gabby - Jason, Spencer, Erich, Logan, Nate, and Johnny.

Rachel - Zach, Tyler, Ethan, Aven, and Tino.

Season 19 has been exciting so far. It will be interesting to see how Gabby and Rachel navigate their journey to find the man they love.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette next Monday on ABC.

