"Logan is awful, send him out": Fans react to Gabby giving her last rose to Logan on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5

Fans are unimpressed with Gabby giving her last rose to Logan (Image via Craig Sjodin/ABC)
Modified Aug 09, 2022 10:56 AM IST

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired another dramatic episode on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8.00 p ET on ABC. The episode saw some romance in Bruges, a suitor shifting sides and sending others in a spiral over the change in the environment.

In this week's episode of The Bachelorette, Logan finally came clean to Rachel about having a stronger connection with Gabby and wanting to explore his relationship with the latter. What followed was a string of events centered around Logan shifting tides, Gabby's acceptance, and her gesture of handing him the final rose at the rose ceremony in the episode.

Fans weren't impressed with the last rose being handed over to Logan when he had just switched sides. One tweeted:

I take that back. I feel bad for Rachel. Logan is awful. Gabby no girl. Send him out. #TheBachelorette

Fans react to The Bachelorette lead Gabby handing her last rose to Logan

While Gabby confessed that she was attracted to Logan this week after the latter's confession, fans weren't impressed when she handed her last rose to him at the ceremony, leaving Michael and her first impression rose winner Mario out. Some felt it was a terrible move by the production to keep the drama going, while others were skeptical of Logan's character.

Check out what fans have to say about the same.

Gabby giving logan that rose was WACK!!! It ain't going to work with him. Side note: Do the producers have something to do with this?#TheBachelorette #bachelorette
Racking my brain for any memories of "great moments" between Logan and Gabby that would justify this mid-season switch.#TheBacheloretteabc #TheBachelorettes #TheBachelorette https://t.co/UZcX2spBkK
I am shocked Gabby kept Logan over Mario….shockeddddd #TheBachelorette
I can't believe Rachel still took Hayden and Gabby still took Logan. These girls have zero self preservation! 🙄#TheBachelorette
Y’all relax I don’t even think gabby wants Logan there, pretty sure productions is forcing her to keep him around because they need the drama #thebachelorette
Mind boggled that Gabby picked Logan over Mario and Michael??? #TheBachelorette
Logan don't get too excited. Gabby most likely 100% chose you because a producer told her to. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/qK8BiG3byh
#TheBachelorette WTH! Why didn't you kick Logan out when he left Rachel? I have no respect for Gabby for giving Logan a rose! I thought when the camps were established. You couldn't switch teams??
#BachelorNation watching Gabby keep Logan knowing damn well that it’ll mean trouble #TheBachelorette https://t.co/Bll4kdripn
Me to Gabby picking Logan #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation https://t.co/htkzwMPpkA
ok I actually can’t believe Gabby chose Logan over Mario her first impressiom rose like WHAT #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette suitors unimpressed with Logan's entry into Gabby's team

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette began getting dramatic when Logan chose to clarify his feelings. He confessed that he felt a stronger connection towards Gabby and thus would want to stop pursuing Rachel from now onwards. He then proceeded to talk to Gabby and see where she was at.

Although Rachel understood Logan and respected his decision, she was frustrated and canceled her group date, leaving her suitors wondering what went wrong. Meanwhile, Gabby revealed that she was attracted to Logan from the beginning and agreed to pursue the relationship after clarifying things with Rachel.

While Gabby and her suitors had a great time on the group date, Logan's entry in the evening and the shocking revelation set The Bachelorette suitors in a spiral. They began to question their relationship with Gabby, and Logan's desire to pursue a new relationship jeopardized her existing connections.

In a confessional, Nate said:

"Logan is the big question mark that we're all wondering how much Gabby really sees in him. His connection may be stronger than we assume."
Is love 𝒷𝓇𝑒𝓌𝒾𝓃𝑔 between Johnny and @GabrielaWindey? 👀🍻 #TheBachelorette https://t.co/M8OgfCuWnL

Going into the rose ceremony on The Bachelorette, the men who didn't receive a rose had their doubts about their strong connection with Gabby. The suitors who had Gabby and Rachel's roses were guessing about Logan's fate in the series.

At the rose ceremony, Gabby first handed her roses to Jason, Spencer, and Erich, leaving out Logan, Michael, and Mario. With only one rose left, she picked Logan as the last contestant to receive her rose and continue the journey.

Check out the men who are still in the running for Gabby and Rachel.

Gabby - Jason, Spencer, Erich, Logan, Nate, and Johnny.

Rachel - Zach, Tyler, Ethan, Aven, and Tino.

Season 19 has been exciting so far. It will be interesting to see how Gabby and Rachel navigate their journey to find the man they love.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette next Monday on ABC.

