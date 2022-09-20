Will Rachel and Gabby get engaged in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale? Fan predictions, release date and more details

The Bachelorette Season 19 is all set to air the final part of After the Final Rose on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour finale will see the ladies Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia take on engagement and life after the show.

Unlike previous seasons of The Bachelorette, the ladies this time are each left with one final suitor - Tino for Rachel and Erich for Gabby. However, host Jesse Palmer has promised it will be the most dramatic finale ever in the history of the franchise.

The previous week ended with the bachelorettes breaking up with the rest of the suitors and discussing their breakups on the couch with the host.

Fans make their predicitons ahead of The Bachelorette

Season 19 finale

Ahead of the finale, fans took to social media to make their predictions after watching the season and looking at preview clips and spoiler articles. While most fans feel that Rachel is leaving the show single, others have speculated that Gabby and Erich's love story will be successful. Check out some of these predictions by fans below.

Gabby leaves engaged to Erich and they’re taking it slow and DATING. compromise



Rachel leaves single.



#thebachelorette Prediction:Gabby leaves engaged to Erich and they’re taking it slow and DATING.compromiseRachel leaves single.

Jessica Latz @Jessicuh_3 Prediction: Rachel picks Tino, finds out he’s a dud and realizes she still loves Aven, and they get back together #TheBachelorette

Grace Griffaton @GraceGriffaton I have been waiting for a live Bachelor wedding. My prediction: IT HAPPENS NEXT WEEK W/ GABBY AND ERICH. #thebachelorette

#TheBachelorette And no prolly not a spoiler at all but at times you can see a PHAT ROCK on Rachel’s hand. So my (facetious) prediction that Gabby proposed to Rachel more than likely ain’t happen lol

Zo :) @ohitszoie Prediction: The interactive live event that is going to change everything is that they are gonna have the people vote on who is going to be the next Bachelor #thebachelorette

pettybachnation @pettybachnation final prediction: both rachel and gabby get engaged but only gabby and erich are still together #thebachelorette

The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer teases the most dramatic finale ever

Last week, Bachelor Nation fans witnessed the first part of After the Final Rose episode, where Zach self-eliminated himself, Rachel broke up with Aven, and Erich revealed that he wanted to date Gabby outside of the show before entering into a committed engagement. There is only more to come as host Jesse Palmer called it "the most dramatic finale ever in the history of the franchise."

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Palmer said:

“Next week’s episode is going to be the most shocking finale in ‘Bachelorette’ history. It really will. There is a lot that happens with Gabby and Rachel in Mexico, but also in the days since we left Mexico. They are going to be there with us live, and they will be there with their men to help address some of the controversies that have been taking place.”

See you all Tuesday night for Part Two of the LIVE Bachelorette Finale



#TheBachelorette #BachelorNation What do I do with my hands…See you all Tuesday night for Part Two of the LIVE Bachelorette Finale What do I do with my hands…See you all Tuesday night for Part Two of the LIVE Bachelorette Finale 🌹 #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation https://t.co/wNIjIBbf7D

The Bachelorette host stated that if asked to pick one word to describe the finale, it would be "unexpected." Teasing more on how Gabby and Rachel's season will end and what's in store for them in the future, he said:

“I can’t speak for Gabby and Rachel, but I know they made the decisions they felt like they had to make to get the ending that they felt like they needed to have. Of course, they’ve also been supporting each other the entire time."

Jesse also had an answer ready for fans who thought that every season of the franchise had teased a "dramatic finale." He revealed that as per his observations, "Clayton’s season and now Gabby and Rachel’s season really have been the most dramatic.”

In a preview clip released by the show on their social media handles, Rachel can be seen contemplating the season before getting ready for the potential engagement. After stating that she had been awaiting this day, she expressed her concerns and said:

“I’ve been through a lot. And no matter what you still do have that little bit of doubt in your head. This is a really big step. I mean, he says he’s ready for an engagement, but it is kind of looking him in the face at this point and I think people can get scared."

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC this moment will forever have me like 🤧🤧 this moment will forever have me like 🤧🤧 https://t.co/GHnjVxPanT

The preview clips of The Bachelorette have teased enough drama that's still left to air. Many spoiler articles report that Rachel and Tino have broken up while Gabby and Erich are still together. Will the ladies get engaged and find love with their potential partners? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

Don't forget to tune in to catch up all the drama, on The Bachelorette's grand finale, this Tuesday, September 20, only on ABC.

