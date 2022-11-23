"It's slimy": Fans react as Victoria confirms her relationship with Greg Grippo on Bachelor in Paradise reunion

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 aired the final installment of its finale episode on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode featured most of the cast members returning to the show for one final time, hash out impending differences, address concerns and provide important updates about what transpired this season as well as their status after filming wrapped.

On tonight's episode, Victoria confirmed her break up with Johnny and after an emotional altercation with him, also announced that she was dating Greg Grippo (from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette). From the couple's date to Italy, to their matching tattoos, fans failed to believe that Victoria hadn't cheated on Johnny with Greg. One tweeted:

It's not the serve you think it is. It's slimy.

#BachelorInParadise I hate this Greg/Victoria segment with my entire soul.It's not the serve you think it is. It's slimy.

Season 8 of the hit reality series saw popular Bachelor Nation cast members making their return to the franchise and the beach for another shot at finding love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. While some found the same, others tested waters but were unable to solidify their relationships by the end of the season, leading to an emotional break-up.

Victoria confirms relationship with Greg after addressing break-up with Johnny on Bachelor in Paradise

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, many cast members stepped up to hash out issues between themselves and their partners that transpired throughout the course of the show. For Johnny and Victoria, their stint on the series ended with an unforeseen engagement. The bachelor had maintained that he wasn't completely committed to Victoria, and kept reiterating how scared he was.

However, for Johnny, Victoria made it seem all worth the risk, leading him to take the step and pop the question. The latter was extremely happy with Johnny's commitment and said 'Yes.' The two ended the show as each other's fiances. However, they soon broke up after issues between them.

The duo met each other on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion. While Victoria claimed that Johnny called her names and accused her for not being able to cook or clean, the bachelor stated it was all misconstrued and that she had begun talking to Greg Grippo while they were allegedly working on issues.

Johnny and Victoria had very different stories of what transpired between them after the engagement. The latter revealed that she had been very clear that she wasn't happy once the former couple entered the real world, and that she wasn't going to get engaged if they kept fighting and having a toxic relationship. Johnny, however, mentioned that the timeline didn't quite match.

The Bachelor in Paradise star explained that even though they had issues, they were still trying to work through things. Johnny then revealed that there were rumors of her cheating on him with Greg, which she vehemently denied. While Victoria pulled in the accusations, Johnny stated that even she had said things that he didn't want to air out in public.

Johnny also revealed that she was posting videos with Greg right after they got engaged, which she again denied. Johnny wished she could have apologized to him or come clear to him about having a full-blown relationship with Greg. However, when host Jesse Palmer asked if she was in a relationship with Greg, she confirmed their relationship.

Greg soon stepped out after Johnny left the scene and confirmed that they were in a relationship. He explained that they were friends before rekindling things after her engagement ended with Johnny. Victoria mentioned that she didn't care what people said as she was happy with Greg. The couple even got tattoos together that said "Ciao."

Fans address Victoria's relationship with Greg on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Victoria allegedly cheating on Johnny and dating Greg. Check out what they have to say.

#bachelorinparadise #BIP All i need to hear is that Victoria told Johnny not to worry about Greg and then went and dated him…. that’s shady. All i need to hear is that Victoria told Johnny not to worry about Greg and then went and dated him…. that’s shady. #bachelorinparadise #BIP https://t.co/ti1N82gTc9

Nickyrozayy @Nickyrozayy1 #BachelorInParadise Y’all I think Victoria F. just lied on Johnny’s name. Twisted the reality of his comments to her to make him sound intentionally malicious, as if it wasn’t just (tone deaf) jokes. #bachelorinparadiseabc Y’all I think Victoria F. just lied on Johnny’s name. Twisted the reality of his comments to her to make him sound intentionally malicious, as if it wasn’t just (tone deaf) jokes. #bachelorinparadiseabc #BachelorInParadise

idil aden @iaden_ #bachelorinparadiseabc #BIP Victoria if you’re gonna lie about cheating on Johnny, make sure u at least prep Greg on the timeline you’re gonna say. You can’t say you started talking to Greg 5months after &he comes on stage & says weeks #BachelorInParadise Victoria if you’re gonna lie about cheating on Johnny, make sure u at least prep Greg on the timeline you’re gonna say. You can’t say you started talking to Greg 5months after &he comes on stage & says weeks #BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseabc #BIP

Lauren @ljdilullo2 My opinion of Victoria has done a complete 360. Yes 360. I hated her on Peter’s season, I liked her on paradise, and now I hate her again. #BachelorInParadise My opinion of Victoria has done a complete 360. Yes 360. I hated her on Peter’s season, I liked her on paradise, and now I hate her again. #BachelorInParadise

vanessa @assenavmarie Congratulations Victoria you’re making yourself look worse than you did on Peter’s season #BachelorInParadise Congratulations Victoria you’re making yourself look worse than you did on Peter’s season #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/tGVLztWhea

Rosieᴺ @breaktheweather Victoria turned her reputation around this season just to light it on fire in 90 seconds on national television #BachelorInParadise Victoria turned her reputation around this season just to light it on fire in 90 seconds on national television #BachelorInParadise

Kelly Keegs @kellykeegs MATCHING TATTOOS AND SETTING OFF TO ROME FOR DATES??? Looks like we’ve got our old Victoria F back #BachelorInParadise MATCHING TATTOOS AND SETTING OFF TO ROME FOR DATES??? Looks like we’ve got our old Victoria F back #BachelorInParadise

🔆 @ebonyybri #BachelorinParadise victoria better have a damn good explanation bc my heart is breaking for johnny victoria better have a damn good explanation bc my heart is breaking for johnny 😭 #BachelorinParadise

The Betchelor🥀 @betchelorpod The way Victoria and Greg made everyone visibly uncomfortable #BachelorInParadise The way Victoria and Greg made everyone visibly uncomfortable #BachelorInParadise

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has finally come to an end. Loyal fans of the franchise, who have religiously followed the cast members' journey, have seen their favorites get engaged and some also break-up. They have also openly expressed their views on problematic issues with the show on social media, all while keeping them updated about the dramatic moments of the series.

