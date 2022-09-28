Who is new Bachelor in Paradise arrival Victoria Fuller? Former Bachelor contestant previously dated country singer Chase Rice

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 saw the arrival of the first surprise contestant Victoria Fuller, who was last seen on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor (Season 24). She was eliminated on week 9 following tensions after Peter's ex warned him about the contestant, stating that she had "broken up many relationships". Victoria is now ready to give love another shot as she heads down to the beach to explore new connections.

Victoria has lived in Virginia beach all her life and, as per her ABC bio, is very "tied to the local community." She previously dated country music singer Chase Rice, who interestingly appeared as a performer on her and Peter's one-on-one date. After her relationship with Peter didn't work out, she wasn't seen for quite some time until her debut now on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

More details about Bachelor in Paradise contestant Victoria Fuller explored

As per her ABC bio, Victoria "loves a man who is in touch with his feelings and isn't afraid to cry in public."

Victoria Fuller came into The Bachelor looking for love with Peter Weber. However, things didn't quite work out between the two. She was initially shy about exploring her connection with the Bachelor and broke down in front of him prior to a runway show in the reality dating series. She said:

“I don’t know if I’m made out for this. I like you, I do, but I just don’t know if it’s worth my mental health. I see you making connections with people who are so different from me. … I just feel like there’s so many other girls here. I don’t know how to catch your attention.”

The bio also talks about Victoria's love for country music. During her stint on The Bachelor, fans discovered that she had previously dated country music singer Chase Rice. The singer had performed on Peter and Victoria's one-on-one date, leaving the latter confused and angry at the production.

The now Bachelor in Paradise contestant had decided not to tell Peter fearing that it would “ruin the moment,” however, she later confessed to the same. The Bachelor appreciated her for being honest after recovering from the shocking news.

While on the show, Victoria won a group date challenge to appear on Cosmopolitan magazine’s March digital cover. However, after the episode aired, editor-in-chief Jessica Pels announced that the cover would not come about due to the contestant's alleged involvement in a clothing brand that featured the words "White Lives Matter."

In a letter from an editor that was published online, Pels said:

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand..We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color."

According to a report by Page Six in February 2020, Victoria was previously arrested for DWI (driving under the influence) in 2017 and was sentenced to 12 months behind bars. However, her year-long sentence was suspended and was given 24 months of probation. Her driver’s license was also restricted for 12 months, and she was only permitted to drive to work or school

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant has over 580K followers on Instagram. Victoria keeps them updated with her modeling campaigns, hangouts with friends, family, and more.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has already begun on an interesting note. A few connections have formed in the premiere episode, but the drama has just begun. As per the preview clips released by the show, there is more laughter, romance, and tears to come in the upcoming weeks. Who will last until the end?

Tune in to an all-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise next Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

