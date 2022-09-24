Bachelor in Paradise 2022 (season 8): Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Bachelor in Paradise is back with another season to help singles find true and meaningful relationships. The highly entertaining show will see previous contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in the new season of the reality series. Bachelor in Paradise season 8 will air on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The contestants will flock to Mexico to try their luck at finding love once again. Fans are delighted to see their favorite contestants once again on a reality show, which will be hosted by Jesse Palmer.

Over 30 fan-favorite contestants from Bachelor Nation will arrive on the beach to find love. Meanwhile, new cast members will join over the course of Season 8. Read on to find out the Instagram accounts of the first group of 19 contestants who will make it to the island in Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 (season 8) cast’s Instagram account

1) Logan Palmer - @loganseagull

Logan, 26, is a production technician from San Diego, California, who was recently seen on The Bachelorette season. He dated Rachel for a while before realizing he had stronger feelings for Gabby. However, he was sent home due to COVID-19.

2) Shanae Ankney - @shanae.a

Shanae Ankney is from Ohio and describes herself as "faithful, patient, and lovable." The 30-year-old recruiter loves Christmas so much that she keeps a tree up all year. She was last seen on Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor as the "season's villain."

3) Andrew Spencer - @andrewzspencer

Andrew, 27, last appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. He got cut right before the hometown dates on the show, leaving him with no chance to show his love, but now he hopes to find his dream girl on Bachelor in Paradise.

4) Teddi Wright - @teddiwright

The 25-year-old surgical unit nurse Teddi was seen on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. On the reality show, she won his first impression rose but was sent home during the seventh rose ceremony.

5) Michael Allio - @michael_alliol4

Michael, the 38-year-old business owner from Ohio, is also a devoted dad. He appeared on Katie Thurston's season but left the show early because his young son needed him, according to Entertainment Weekly.

6) Serene Russell- @serenebrookrussell

Serene Russell, the 27-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was also last seen on Clayton’s The Bachelor. She was eliminated back then but now hopes to find one in Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

7) Brandon Jones - @bmacjones

Travel nurse recruiter Brandon, 28, was the runner-up on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. He lost his love to Nayte Olukoya but is now ready to fight for his love on the new season of the reality dating show.

8) Brittany Galvin- @lilgalvin

Brittany was one of the five women who made their grand entrance on the fourth episode of Matt James' season. But the 25-year-old model from Chicago, Illinois, was eliminated shortly after due to a rumor.

9) Jacob Rapini - @jacobrapini

Jacob, a real estate agent from Arizona, was one of the suitors on Gabby and Rachel's The Bachelorette season. On the show, the 28-year-old told Gabby that he was only there to win Rachel's hand and would self-eliminate if she was the only option.

10) Genevieve Parisi - @genparisi

Ambitious, confident, and persistent, Genevieve is a 27-year-old bartender from Los Angeles, who is looking for a man who can make her laugh. She was last seen on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

11) Justin Glaze - @justinglaze

Justin, 28, is an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland. He was last seen as a contestant on Katie Thurston's season. In a preview clip for Bachelor in Paradise, he said:

"When it comes to the drama, you can count me out. But you're gonna see me drinking my tea in the corner.”

12) Hailey Malles - @haileyluhoo

Hailey, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Florida, is ready to find love again after Clayton Echard's season. She is hopeful of finding the love of her life on Bachelor in Paradise after not failing previously.

13) Romeo Alexander - @doctor__romeo

Another contestant from Michelle Young's season who is joining Bachelor in Paradise is Romeo. The 33-year-old from New York is ready to try his luck again in finding the right match for himself.

14) Jill Chin - @jillchin_

Jill, 27, is an architectural historian from Rhode Island. After much consideration, she is giving love another chance after failing to woo Clayton Echard on The Bachelor. She now hopes to find her true love on Bachelor in Paradise.

15) Kira Mengistu - @kiramengistu

Kira Mengistu is yet another former contestant from Clayton Echard’s season who is joining the show in hopes of finding her dream partner. She is a 33-year-old physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

16) Hunter Haag - @hunterchaag

Hunter, a 29-year-old human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina, was eliminated in week five of Clayton's season. She has previously worked as a Disney princess at Walt Disney World, but now hopes to find her real prince charming on the new season Bachelor in Paradise.

17) Lace Morris - @lacemorris3

It's not the first time that Lace Morris, a 32-year-old real estate agent from Denver, Colorado, has appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. She had earlier participated in season 3 of the reality show and was even engaged to Grant Kemp. She then appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor.

18) Sierra Jackson - @sierrajackzen

Sierra is a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas, and will make a comeback on the reality show Bachelor in Paradise. The 27-year-old last appeared on Clayton Echard's season.

19) Casey Woods - @caseydillamusic

Casey is another contestant from Michelle Young's season who will appear on Bachelor in Paradise. He is a 37-year-old advertising creative director and musician from Miami Beach. He hopes his charm can woo someone special in the new season of the reality show.

Tune in on ABC on Tuesday to see all these singles competing to find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu.

