When did Amanda Stanton x Michael Fogel get engaged? The Bachelor alum’s relationship timeline explored as she got hitched in California

The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton married long-time beau Michael Fogel on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California.

The wedding ceremony was intimate as it only included the bride and groom’s family members and a few friends including Bachelor Nation’s Andi Dorfman, Lauren Bushnell Lane, Emily Ferguson, Adam Gottschalk, and Raven.

Amanda got engaged to Michael, a real estate entrepreneur, on December 3, 2021. She made her relationship announcement on social media in February 2021.

Speaking about her wedding to PEOPLE, the 32-year-old The Bachelor alum said:

“It's so special to make this commitment. I’m so excited and happy."

Relationship timeline: The Bachelor's Amanda and Michael were initially friends

Amanda and Michael were initially friends. Previously, he was dating Amanda’s friend Corinne Olympios, who was also a Bachelor Nation star. The two apparently dated in 2017.

Michael and The Bachelor alum became friends through Corinne. Speaking about the new couple, Corrine said:

“She [Amanda] had texted me to quote ‘give me the courtesy,’ which I also don’t really think was the right wording for that. But yeah, she did ‘give me the courtesy’ and let me know.”

She continued:

“I’ll be there for her. She’s been there for me. She just chose to do something that I don’t really think is right in a friendship. It has nothing to do with the guy — I mean goodbye to the guy. It was more [that it] really hurt my feelings that someone I considered one of my best friends and family would even just be OK with doing that when I wouldn’t look at any of my friends’ boyfriends twice. I don’t know, it just feels a little uncomfortable.”

Amanda and Michael were friends for several years before the two got romantically involved. She introduced Michael to the world on 2021's Valentine’s Day. Since then, multiple pictures of the two have been posted on social media by the couple.

Michael has also posted several photos with Amanda’s daughters, whom she had with her first husband.

In August 2021, she was asked in an interview whether she was ready for Michael's proposal. In response, she said:

“If we’re being honest, yesterday.”

In December 2021, he proposed to Amanda in their living room in the presence of her daughters. He even gave rings to the kids. On September 2, 2022, the couple got hitched in California.

The bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown and walked down the aisle as Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams was playing. She stated that she wanted an “elevated modern garden wedding, very simple.”

Her 10-year-old daughter Kinsley was the maid of honor and 8-year-old Charlie was the flower girl.

The Bachelor alum Amanda’s past relationships

Amanda rose to fame with The Bachelor Season 20 (2016) where Ben Higgins was the lead. She ranked fourth on the show and was sent home during the hometown week.

Prior to Ben, she was married to Nick Buonfiglio and had two daughters with him. After The Bachelor, she took another chance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, where she met Josh Murray. The duo got engaged on the show but parted ways in early 2017.

Amanda returned to Bachelor In Paradise the next season to give love another chance. She had a short relationship with co-star Robby Hayes, but their love story ended with the season.

Next was Bobby Jacobs, with whom she moved in during April 2020. But their relationship ended abruptly the same month. Amanda was briefly linked with Oren Agman in 2020 as well.

The Bachelor star finally found her soulmate in her friend Michael. The two got engaged last year in December and got married this month.

