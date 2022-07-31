Who are Ben Higgins and Nick Viall? Meet Bachelor stars set to compete on E! show Celebrity Beef

Popular Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Nick Viall will compete against each other on E! 's brand new cooking competition series Celebrity Beef, set to premiere on the television network on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET.

The cooking show will see some friendly banter and stiff competition between the two stars, who are good friends in real life.

Per the series teaser, "each episode will pit two superstar contestants against each other as they attempt to settle the score in the kitchen while also revealing the inside scoop on their rivalry."

Hosted by Joel McHale, Celebrity Beef will see other contestant pairs like Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo, Andy Grammer and Justin Baldoni, Missi Pyle and Jeff Lewis, Nikki and Brie Bella, and Justin Sylvester and Loni Love.

Who are Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins and Nick Viall?

The two friends and famous Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Nick Viall are all set to face off against each other on the E! cooking show Celebrity Beef. It will be interesting to see them outside the Bachelor franchise and the dating show environment as they engage in a friendly battle over the cooking competition.

Keep reading to learn more about the two superstars.

1) Ben Higgins

Ben Higgins was first introduced to viewers on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette in 2015. He was one among the four finalists and eventually finished third but didn't find love with the lead. However, his popularity made him the lead for The Bachelor Season 20 in 2016.

During his stint on The Bachelor, he fell in love with Lauren Bushnell. The two got engaged by the end of the show. Unfortunately, the relationship didn't quite work out the way they wanted, which led to their break-up the following year.

Ben then tried his luck on The Bachelor Winter Games but exited the show as he wasn't ready to find love yet. He eventually began dating Jessica Clarke in 2018, and the couple got married on November 13, 2021.

The Bachelor alum currently hosts The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast alongside fellow Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti.

2) Nick Viall

Nick Viall has been one of the most popular figures of the Bachelor Nation. He was first seen on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014 and finished runner-up. He then went on with his request to appear on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season in 2015 after the lead gave her permission for him to be cast in the fourth week.

However, his appearance on Kaitlyn's season didn't sit well with other suitors, and Nick quickly became one of the most criticized stars in the franchise. He finished runner-up this season as well.

After failing to find love on The Bachelorette, he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 and connected with Jen Saviano. But he left the season without proposing to her, thus ending the relationship.

The same year, Nick was cast as the lead on his own Bachelor season and found love with Vanessa Grimaldi. The duo did get engaged during the season finale but called off their relationship the following year.

Nick is currently in a relationship with Natalie Joy, and the couple has been going strong since 2019. They went public in February 2021. The star is also the host of the popular The Viall Files podcast.

Ben Higgins and Nick Viall will compete on one of the episodes of Celebrity Beef. The winner of the challenge will be given an advantage, including being treated to exclusive ingredients. The loser will receive a cruel punishment and be forced to "swap their knives with gardening tools."

At the end of each episode, both contestants will present their final meal to the host for the ultimate taste test. The winner will receive a trophy and $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

