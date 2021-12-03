Who is Michael Fogel? All about Amanda Stanton's fiancé as couple get engaged

The Bachelor’s Amanda Stanton recently got engaged to her boyfriend Michael Fogel. She announced via Instagram on December 2 and shared a picture of herself alongside her boyfriend hugging with a Christmas tree in the background.

The engagement ring was also spotted in the picture and Stanton included a diamond ring emoji in the caption. Stanton looked happy as she looked into Figel's eyes.

Stanton is already the mother of two daughters with her ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio. She appeared on The Bachelor back in 2016.

Little is known about Amanda Stanton’s fiancé

Michael Fogel became a popular name following his recent engagement with Amanda Stanton. He is a realtor in Los Angeles and an originator of LMF Commercial, a commercial property mortgage lender.

Fogel does not have a Wikipedia page, and because of which, his age, family and educational background remains unknown. Fogel is reportedly celebrating his birthday on March 12 and details relating to his net worth are yet to be revealed.

However, he is active on Instagram with 183 posts and 4,969 followers, though it has been set to private. Fogel initially joined a real estate company as an Investment Associate and after working with several realtor companies, he grabbed the position he is in today.

Fogel’s name was previously linked to Farrah Aldjufrie, daughter of Kyle Richards. There were rumors in 2017 that Fogel was dating Corrine Olympios.

Relationship history of Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton visits the Build Series to discuss her book "Now Accepting Roses" at Build Studio (Image by Gary Gershoff via Getty Images)

While appearing on The Bachelor in 2016, Stanton dated Ben Higgins and took her position in the final three. She then participated in Bachelor in Paradise the same year and got engaged to Josh Murray. The relationship did not last long and they separated in less than six months.

Amanda Stanton once again took part in Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and dated Robby Hayes after meeting him on the show. Stanton and Hayes had a heated argument on social media a few months later.

Stanton dated Bobby Jacobs in 2018 and they were in a relationship for a year. She made her relationship with Michael Fogel official in February 2021 and stated in August that she was ready for her partner to propose to her.

Well-known personalities have sent their best wishes to Amanda Stanton as soon as she announced her engagement to Michael Fogel.

