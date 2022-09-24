Internet divided over The Bachelor couple Clayton Echard x Susie Evans split

The Bachelor couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are heading for splitsville. The reality stars announced their separation in a joint Instagram post on September 23.

The former couple has called it quits just six months after revealing they were dating during the finale of The Bachelor season 26. The news of their split attracted a mixed reaction from fans as some were not surprised with their decision, while some thought it was a calculated move.

ruthintheloop @ruthintheloop Clayton and Susie end it as soon as the current season ends ???? The math is definitely mathing #BachelorNation Clayton and Susie end it as soon as the current season ends ???? The math is definitely mathing #BachelorNation

RW @sunnylagirl NO ONE IS SURPRISED THAT CLAYTON'S OBLIGATION CONTRACT WITH SUSIE IS UP #TheBachelor NO ONE IS SURPRISED THAT CLAYTON'S OBLIGATION CONTRACT WITH SUSIE IS UP #TheBachelor

Fans react to The Bachelor couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' split

Fans were divided after Clayton Echard and Susie Evans recently announced their separation. Many fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about the couple and their relationship.

Susan Thayer @susan1RRmoxfan I am not surprised about Clayton and Susie. I thought it was a doomed from the start. #TheBachelor I am not surprised about Clayton and Susie. I thought it was a doomed from the start. #TheBachelor

life of laur 🇺🇦 @laurennicole617 tg Susie and Clayton broke up, he annoys tf out of me and now I can peacefully follow Susie tg Susie and Clayton broke up, he annoys tf out of me and now I can peacefully follow Susie

Rachel @morrisr3266 CLAYTON AND SUSIE BROKE UP AFTER ALL OF THAT CLAYTON AND SUSIE BROKE UP AFTER ALL OF THAT

B @berrybluebrenna Do y’all think Susie and Clayton waited for this #bachelorette season to be over before a public breakup, to not steal the girls’ thunder? Do y’all think Susie and Clayton waited for this #bachelorette season to be over before a public breakup, to not steal the girls’ thunder?

lily @lilyanx3 this is why i had to give up on the bachelor franchise. it's too formulaic, has some deep seated issues with race, and the couples hardly ever stay together!!!!! not clayton and susie already broke upthis is why i had to give up on the bachelor franchise. it's too formulaic, has some deep seated issues with race, and the couples hardly ever stay together!!!!! not clayton and susie already broke up 😒 this is why i had to give up on the bachelor franchise. it's too formulaic, has some deep seated issues with race, and the couples hardly ever stay together!!!!!

vgregs @vgregss I mean, not shocked one bit about Susie and Clayton. I mean, not shocked one bit about Susie and Clayton.

vanessa 🐼 @v_dizzel Clayton and Susie were in Bali less than TWO WEEKS AGO and now they are broken up I- Clayton and Susie were in Bali less than TWO WEEKS AGO and now they are broken up I- https://t.co/DSMc7W6VMk

The Bachelor couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' relationship timeline

The Bachelor couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans had a rocky start during the reality show. Susie left the show after Clayton admitted to being in love and getting intimate with two other finalists on the show - Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

The revelation shocked the ladies, but Susie was heartbroken as she loved Clayton. The former footballer then sent Susie home on the March 8, 2022, episode of The Bachelor during their fantasy suite date, saying that she did not want to "fight" for their love. At the time, Susie said:

“In knowing that there’s an engagement literally in a week, and there are things I can’t compromise. If I’m sharing your love with somebody else, I don’t think I would be comfortable [saying yes].”

In his defense, Clayton said:

“I was having feelings of love with [them] and so I slept with this person because I wanted to see how the psychical connection is. If you were in love with somebody, you would just explore that.”

Clayton, however, had lingering feelings for Susie even after she left the show. He later tried to reconcile their relationship after The Bachelor wrapped. Clayton "didn't think it was gonna happen," especially after the way their relationship ended. During the After the Final Rose special, Susie revealed:

“We took time apart after the show and we reset. We're really happy, and we're happy to be here today."

Days after confirming their relationship on the show, the former couple moved together to Virginia Beach, Virginia. They posted loved-up pictures on their respective Instagrams, giving fans a glimpse of their love.

However, after a few months, the couple decided to try a long-distance relationship to "chase" their dreams. Speaking about their future together, Clayton told Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch:

“I mean, I’m working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, Clayton, I’ll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other. And we’ll see. We don’t know if we’re going to like that long-distance.”

Further adding:

“We’re like, We don’t know if it’s going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it’s gonna be lifetime but, like, there’s no pressure. Let’s just love each other and be thankful."

Clayton and Susie have parted ways as "external forces" took a toll on their relationship. The former couple is now "focused on continuing to work" on themselves.

