Where are Clayton Echard and Susie Evans now? The Bachelor couple all set for a long-distance relationship

After moving in together after season 26 of The Bachelor, reality stars Clayton Echard, and Susie Evans will now no longer live together. The couple, currently staying in Virginia, will move to different cities and be in a long-distance relationship.

The reality star announced that he would move to Arizona while his girlfriend Susie would shift to Los Angeles. While talking to Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, Clayton said:

“Currently, we are in Virginia Beach, but our next step actually is, I’m moving to Scottsdale, and she’s going to move in the interim to L.A.”

The Bachelor stars Clayton and Susie's relationship takes a new turn

After winning back Susie post The Bachelor, the couple decided to move in together. Now, after spending a few months under one roof in Clayton's hometown of Virginia Beach, they have decided to live separately in different cities and be in a long-distance relationship. While talking to the podcast, he said:

“We're like, 'We don't know if it's going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it's gonna be lifetime but, like, there's no pressure. Let's just love each other and be thankful.'"

The two are moving to different cities to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. Speaking about the location, he said:

“Only a 50-minute flight apart, but we're both chasing our dreams, and I think location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be.”

He also revealed that Susie came up with the idea to live separately as he has a busy work schedule. He said:

"I mean, I'm working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, 'Clayton, I'll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other.' And we'll see. We don't know if we're going to like that long-distance."

The Bachelor couple is in a good place

Despite the distance, Clayton and Susie will try their best to make their long-distance relationship work as the former believes,

"A little distance never hurts."

He even believes "Distance makes the heart grow fonder," but if they feel that their relationship is being affected by the distance, one partner will shift with another. Speaking about the future, he said:

“She has her own dreams and aspirations. And we’re gonna give it a shot. … If it doesn’t work, and we’re like, ‘We don’t like this distance, it’s hurting us,’ then one of us will move to the other person.”

The couple ended up together after season 26 of The Bachelor. In one of the episodes, the Bachelor revealed that he is in love with her and two other finalists, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. The revelation shocked all three ladies, and Susie left the show immediately.

After some drama and deliberation, he decided not to hand out the final rose to either of the remaining women. Instead, he went back to win Susie after The Bachelor ended. They eventually ended up together and moved in.

