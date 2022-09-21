"So shameful": Fans slam production for not addressing Erich Schwer's blackface controversy on The Bachelorette Season 19 finale

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired its final installment, After the Final Rose, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The three-hour special episode unpacked a significant amount of drama in the form of Gabby and Rachel's engagement, Rachel's break-up with Tino, Gabby and Erich addressing concerns over the suitor's past relationship, and Zach being announced as the next Bachelor and having the audience decide his first impression rose.

On tonight's live finale of The Bachelorette, Gabby and Erich addressed the latter's past relationship coming to the forefront days before the finale aired on national television. Erich confessed to making a mistake and leading on his ex, but made it clear that it all happened post his appearance on the show.

However, fans weren't impressed as another controversy surrounding Erich wasn't addressed at all in the finale. The suitor dealt with intense criticism after a high school yearbook photo surfaced showing him in blackface. The audience was disappointed that host Jesse Palmer didn't raise the issue with him. One tweeted:

nahbitchchill @Allisonhasalife Not addressing Erich’s harmful, racist past actions wz so immature and intentional. Acknowledging these things is important but they chose the easy route. So shameful. #TheBachelorette Not addressing Erich’s harmful, racist past actions wz so immature and intentional. Acknowledging these things is important but they chose the easy route. So shameful. #TheBachelorette

A quick look at The Bachelorette suitor Erich's controversy

Days before the live finale, The Bachelorette suitor Erich found himself in hot waters with loyal Bachelor Nation fans as a few controversies surrounding him came to light.

First off, Erich's ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor shared screenshots of text messages between the two.

She revealed that Eirch had allegedly told her about being cast on the show only two weeks prior, and had even sent her roses before the premiere, wishing her the best. Amanda also added screenshots which hinted at the suitor possibly going on the show to "advance his career opportunities."

In the finale, The Bachelorette suitor accepted that he had made a mistake and led her on. He, however, confessed that he had learnt a lot from the experience and wished nothing but the best for his ex, adding that although he initially came on the show to just get past the first night, he gradually fell in love with Gabby.

Rosé @TeaAndRoses21 Erich Schwer from The Bachelorette was photographed in blackface in his high school yearbook. #TheBachelorette Erich Schwer from The Bachelorette was photographed in blackface in his high school yearbook. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/OMsrinSHkA

Another controversy that didn't come about in the discussion during the finale was Erich's high school yearbook photo, which showed him in blackface. The photo, which was circulated on social media via a now-viral Reddit post, shows The Bachelorette suitor in blackface and an afro wig during what appears to be a costume day at school.

After the news emerged, Erich publicly apologized through an Instagram post. He said:

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating...I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior."

He maintained that he was deeply apologetic towards the community, and said:

"I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability."

Nate Mitchell, another suitor of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, who also had his share of controversies, offered support with regards to Erich's post and appreciated the apology. He said:

“Appreciate you taking ownership bro. I can’t absolve you of this but I can attest to the man I’ve met and you have been nothing less than someone who I’d consider a friend. You aren’t the first person I’ve befriended with a similar past and the difference is not having an attitude of willful ignorance."

Fans react to Erich's blackface controversy not being addressed on The Bachelorette live finale

Fans were disappointed that the production didn't allow Jesse Palmer to address the blackface controversy with Erich and took to social media to opine on the same.

Bach Tweets @BachBatch I really don’t care about Erich’s ex-girlfriend. I care about him doing blackface. #TheBachelorette I really don’t care about Erich’s ex-girlfriend. I care about him doing blackface. #TheBachelorette

Bachelor Diversity Campaign @bachdiversity



To bring him on stage and not address this issue is indefensible.



#TheBachelorette The @BachelorABC franchise is irresponsible and complicit in Erich’s Blackface. @ABCNetwork cast & gave him a platform without thorough vetting.To bring him on stage and not address this issue is indefensible. The @BachelorABC franchise is irresponsible and complicit in Erich’s Blackface. @ABCNetwork cast & gave him a platform without thorough vetting. To bring him on stage and not address this issue is indefensible. #TheBachelorette

Reggie Galloway @ReggieGalloway @JessePalmerTV as a Black male viewer of the Bachelor franchise, I'm disappointed that Erich's blackface was not addressed. I would have liked for Erich to have addressed this on camera and state that his actions were racist and he's doing the work to be better #TheBachelorette .@JessePalmerTV as a Black male viewer of the Bachelor franchise, I'm disappointed that Erich's blackface was not addressed. I would have liked for Erich to have addressed this on camera and state that his actions were racist and he's doing the work to be better #TheBachelorette

pettybachnation @pettybachnation I’ve been watching this show long enough to know that there was no way in HELL they were going to let Gabby, Erich and Jesse Palmer lead a race relations discussion on national television #TheBachelorette I’ve been watching this show long enough to know that there was no way in HELL they were going to let Gabby, Erich and Jesse Palmer lead a race relations discussion on national television #TheBachelorette https://t.co/BJcyQrHRUe

Dan Emerson @dscapp I'm too pissed off about ABC letting Erich slide on the blackface. I'm done watching tonight. Goodnight all. #TheBachelorette I'm too pissed off about ABC letting Erich slide on the blackface. I'm done watching tonight. Goodnight all. #TheBachelorette

frick @frickyogurt but interesting they could address online convos about the other girl but not erich’s black face #TheBachelorette but interesting they could address online convos about the other girl but not erich’s black face #TheBachelorette

say perhaps to housewives @maybNOTsexymama okay i’m sorry but erich wearing black face is way worse than tino kissing another girl like pls what is going on #TheBachelorette okay i’m sorry but erich wearing black face is way worse than tino kissing another girl like pls what is going on #TheBachelorette

missdivine @missdivine912 #TheBachelorette It’s like they don’t even realize (or care) that they have a black audience. I wanna know what Erich has to say about blackface-gate not a statement written by a publicist. #TheBachelorette It’s like they don’t even realize (or care) that they have a black audience. I wanna know what Erich has to say about blackface-gate not a statement written by a publicist.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette has finally come to an end.

But there's only more of love and romance to come. Former suitor Zach Shallcross has been announced as the next Bachelor and had his first set of women introduce themselves live on the finale. One of them, Brianna, got the first impression rose.

Other former bachelors and bachelorettes will be seen taking to the beach to give love another shot on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far