"So shameful": Fans slam production for not addressing Erich Schwer's blackface controversy on The Bachelorette Season 19 finale

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired its final installment, After the Final Rose, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.
The three-hour special episode unpacked a significant amount of drama in the form of Gabby and Rachel's engagement, Rachel's break-up with Tino, Gabby and Erich addressing concerns over the suitor's past relationship, and Zach being announced as the next Bachelor and having the audience decide his first impression rose.
On tonight's live finale of The Bachelorette, Gabby and Erich addressed the latter's past relationship coming to the forefront days before the finale aired on national television. Erich confessed to making a mistake and leading on his ex, but made it clear that it all happened post his appearance on the show.
However, fans weren't impressed as another controversy surrounding Erich wasn't addressed at all in the finale. The suitor dealt with intense criticism after a high school yearbook photo surfaced showing him in blackface. The audience was disappointed that host Jesse Palmer didn't raise the issue with him. One tweeted:
A quick look at The Bachelorette suitor Erich's controversy
Days before the live finale, The Bachelorette suitor Erich found himself in hot waters with loyal Bachelor Nation fans as a few controversies surrounding him came to light.
First off, Erich's ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor shared screenshots of text messages between the two.
She revealed that Eirch had allegedly told her about being cast on the show only two weeks prior, and had even sent her roses before the premiere, wishing her the best. Amanda also added screenshots which hinted at the suitor possibly going on the show to "advance his career opportunities."
In the finale, The Bachelorette suitor accepted that he had made a mistake and led her on. He, however, confessed that he had learnt a lot from the experience and wished nothing but the best for his ex, adding that although he initially came on the show to just get past the first night, he gradually fell in love with Gabby.
Another controversy that didn't come about in the discussion during the finale was Erich's high school yearbook photo, which showed him in blackface. The photo, which was circulated on social media via a now-viral Reddit post, shows The Bachelorette suitor in blackface and an afro wig during what appears to be a costume day at school.
After the news emerged, Erich publicly apologized through an Instagram post. He said:
“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating...I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior."
He maintained that he was deeply apologetic towards the community, and said:
"I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability."
Nate Mitchell, another suitor of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, who also had his share of controversies, offered support with regards to Erich's post and appreciated the apology. He said:
“Appreciate you taking ownership bro. I can’t absolve you of this but I can attest to the man I’ve met and you have been nothing less than someone who I’d consider a friend. You aren’t the first person I’ve befriended with a similar past and the difference is not having an attitude of willful ignorance."
Fans react to Erich's blackface controversy not being addressed on The Bachelorette live finale
Fans were disappointed that the production didn't allow Jesse Palmer to address the blackface controversy with Erich and took to social media to opine on the same.
Season 19 of The Bachelorette has finally come to an end.
But there's only more of love and romance to come. Former suitor Zach Shallcross has been announced as the next Bachelor and had his first set of women introduce themselves live on the finale. One of them, Brianna, got the first impression rose.
Other former bachelors and bachelorettes will be seen taking to the beach to give love another shot on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.