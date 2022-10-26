"Johnny is just being defensive": Fans react as Johnny fails to answer Victoria's questions on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode witnessed the end of the Split Week twist as the women headed back to the beach after being separated from their original connections for a week. During that time period, the cast were introduced to a new set of men and women who were also looking to find potential connections.

On this week's episode, Victoria headed back to beach to talk to Johnny about her forming a potential connection with newbie Alex. She felt that Johnny wasn't ready for an engagement and proceeded to ask him about the idea of getting married and having kids, and also what his career goals were. Johnny, however, had no answer.

Fans, however, felt that Johnny was dodging the questions and wasn't ready for an engagement. One tweeted:

TV OMG @tvomg01 I feel like Victoria’s questions/concerns are valid and Johnny is just being defensive because he can’t/doesn’t want to answer them #BachelorInParadise I feel like Victoria’s questions/concerns are valid and Johnny is just being defensive because he can’t/doesn’t want to answer them #BachelorInParadise

The official synopsis of the Bachelor in Paraidse episode reads:

"It’s finally time to go back to the beach! Paradise’s original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart. Later that same night, the new guys make their grand, rocky entrance to the beach, stirring up more drama. Which couples are safe and who will pack their bags? All will be revealed."

Victoria talks to Johnny about her connection with Alex on Bachelor in Paradise

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the Split Week twist came in hard for many couples whose relationships were put to the test. While some passed with flying colors, others couldn't take it. The twist saw the existing men and women forming new potential connections with the 10 new sets of individuals who appeared on the beach looking for love.

For most of the separation, Victoria was completely dedicated to her original connection with Johnny. By the end of the twist, she felt that Alex could potentially be a much suited connection, considering he's more mature and close to her age-wise, and the fact that they were both in the same place in life. She, however, was still conflicted and tried her best to navigate her way through both relationships this week.

In a confessional on last night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria stated that she was open to exploring a connection with Alex because he was close to his ideal type, however, she was used to "doing life with Johnny" back at the beach and wanted to talk to him before going forward with anything.

When the ladies headed back to the beach, she made it a point to sit down with Johnny and update him about the events that transpired while they were separated. While the latter assured that he wasn't exploring any new connections, Victoria stated otherwise.

Victoria confessed to having gone on a date with Alex and potentially exploring something with him. She explained that he checked off all boxes on her list, which intrigued her to go on the date. When Johnny enquired about the list, the Bachelor in Paradsie star explained that she was looking to get engaged, married and have kids soon and that Johnny wasn't ready for it.

Johnny, however, asked her if she wanted to just base off a list and get engaged or was open to finding love first. Although Victoria agreed to find love, she still had questions about whether Johnny was ready for an engagement or if he wanted to have kids, and even what his career goals were, to which he had no answers.

Fans react to Victoria and Johnny's conversation on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans felt that Victoria was asking the right questions and Johnny's inability to answer them did put a question mark.

T @trinawatters



Johnny: whatever, I’m passionate and motivated



#BachelorinParadise #BIP Victoria: what are your career plansJohnny: whatever, I’m passionate and motivated Victoria: what are your career plansJohnny: whatever, I’m passionate and motivated#BachelorinParadise #BIP https://t.co/OfqPJixveQ

Bach Takes @13vlm13 Victoria is being so reasonable and handling this so well and Johnny is throwing a fit like a child. Also why does he act like being in the same place in life as your partner isn’t important??? #BachelorInParadise Victoria is being so reasonable and handling this so well and Johnny is throwing a fit like a child. Also why does he act like being in the same place in life as your partner isn’t important??? #BachelorInParadise

Erika Sanders @erikasanders45 Why did Johnny go on two dating shows that end in engagements and he's not ready to settle down?? Make it make sense #BachelorInParadise Why did Johnny go on two dating shows that end in engagements and he's not ready to settle down?? Make it make sense #BachelorInParadise

Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 @Louisiana_Cat The person who handled the split with the most class was Victoria. She did not cross any lines with Alex until she had a chance to talk to Johnny. She expressed interest but kept it G rated. That’s how to do it. #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadise ABC The person who handled the split with the most class was Victoria. She did not cross any lines with Alex until she had a chance to talk to Johnny. She expressed interest but kept it G rated. That’s how to do it. #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadiseABC

Lisa Hughes Brown @LylaMarieSimon

Victoria: “what are your career goals? What does life after this look like for you?”

Johnny: “Well if you’re looking for someone established then go do your thing.”



HENCE THIS CONVERSATION, JOHNNY.

#bachelorinparadise Johnny: “what do we mean are we in the same place in life?”Victoria: “what are your career goals? What does life after this look like for you?”Johnny: “Well if you’re looking for someone established then go do your thing.”HENCE THIS CONVERSATION, JOHNNY. Johnny: “what do we mean are we in the same place in life?”Victoria: “what are your career goals? What does life after this look like for you?”Johnny: “Well if you’re looking for someone established then go do your thing.”HENCE THIS CONVERSATION, JOHNNY. #bachelorinparadise

Dalia Lopez @SwweetDee Johnny is purposely not answering Victoria’s questions because he knows he isn’t ready for engagement, marriage, kids and want to retain her for dating #BachelorInParadise Johnny is purposely not answering Victoria’s questions because he knows he isn’t ready for engagement, marriage, kids and want to retain her for dating #BachelorInParadise

Ashley Knaff @Ashley_Knaff



#BachelorInParadise Team Victoria. This is embarrassing. The man isn’t 17, he should be able to produce some sort of future plans. No ‘Poor Johnny’ over here Team Victoria. This is embarrassing. The man isn’t 17, he should be able to produce some sort of future plans. No ‘Poor Johnny’ over here #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/VUfNgutsY9

not having a baja blast @nothavingablast

johnny: if you’re into that, then do your thing



#BachelorInParadise victoria f: what do you want to do career goal wise?johnny: if you’re into that, then do your thing victoria f: what do you want to do career goal wise?johnny: if you’re into that, then do your thing 🚩 🚩 🚩 #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/5XlU4E1OE2

♡ @tvgoldtweets

#BachelorInParadise completely understand Victoria's concerns since Johnny wasn't ready for an engagement on Gabby/Rachel's season completely understand Victoria's concerns since Johnny wasn't ready for an engagement on Gabby/Rachel's season#BachelorInParadise https://t.co/Vk3iFFfoYd

rach @rachelnotmonica in my personal opinion, the way Johnny is reacting and continuously mentioning “the checklist” is further proof that we need to up the age range for the franchise…not everyone in their early 20s is ready to get married like society keeps trying to convince us #bachelorinparadise in my personal opinion, the way Johnny is reacting and continuously mentioning “the checklist” is further proof that we need to up the age range for the franchise…not everyone in their early 20s is ready to get married like society keeps trying to convince us #bachelorinparadise

TheBachBabes @TheBachBabes



#BachelorInParadise Victoria honey Johnny just gave you like eight reasons to walk away and you’re still entertaining him? That’s your own fault Victoria honey Johnny just gave you like eight reasons to walk away and you’re still entertaining him? That’s your own fault #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/8TfcYZznBb

Claudia. @claudiaayb #BachelorinParadise Johnny is a child. Alex is a man. She's ready for a man. What is the confusion?! #bip Johnny is a child. Alex is a man. She's ready for a man. What is the confusion?! #bip #BachelorinParadise https://t.co/1X5Gi0ADtk

bachelorette4ever @loverealitygame #BachelorInParadise #BIP I feel bad for Johnny, but it’s not about falling in love blindly without getting to know what are your expectations, aspirations and visions for the future. Those things are important in a relationship #bachelorinparadiseabc I feel bad for Johnny, but it’s not about falling in love blindly without getting to know what are your expectations, aspirations and visions for the future. Those things are important in a relationship #bachelorinparadiseabc #BachelorInParadise #BIP

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely dramatic with each passing episode. The cast members are in the process of navigating their emotions following the twist, leading to multiple arguments, conflicts and misunderstandings. Which of the couples will stand the test of time? Only time will tell.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

