"I'm feeling this too": Fans feel Alex is better suited for Victoria than Johnny on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise aired a brand new episode on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode featured cast members as they navigated their way through the Split Week twist. While some explored new connections, others deepened their existing relationships. Viewers were fed a significant amount of drama as conflicts, misunderstandings and arguments occurred.

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria explored her connection with newcomer Alex, but was also conflicted about her feelings towards Johnny, who was her connection back on the beach. Fans, however, felt that she was better suited to Alex than Johnny. One tweeted:

Theepi @thnija #bachelorinparadise Ah i really liked victoria and johnny ...but im feeling this too #bachelorinparadise abc Ah i really liked victoria and johnny ...but im feeling this too 😭😭😭 #bachelorinparadise #bachelorinparadiseabc

Season 8 of the hit reality dating competition has been extremely popular amongst viewers. While some cast members have become fan favorites, others have been widely criticized for their behavior.

With the twist creating shock waves on the beach, there is only more to come as the season progresses. Who will find their potential partner by the end? Only time will tell.

Victoria explores a potential relationship with Alex on Bachelor in Paradise, fans support the connection

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria was conflicted about her feelings regarding Johnny. When host Jesse Palmer spoke to the ladies, she explained that she was open to exploring a connection with Alex and giving him a chance, so she could find out if there was a genuine spark that she would miss out on, if not explored.

After the host left, Victoria sat down with newcomer Alex and confessed to trying to see a connection with him. She said that she felt comforted by him when he rubbed her head the previous night and ensured she was feeling better. She decided to take a shot with Alex before walking down to the beach.

In a confessional, the Bachelor in Paradise star spoke about her connection with Alex and said:

"We didn't really talk about much...but it was one of the only moments this entire time where I felt, like comfortable...I'm so confused. I hate that I feel this way but I am a little open to Alex now."

Victoria then explained that Alex being closer to her age-wise was realistically the ideal scenario, and a probable reason why she picked the latter. She also said that she was on "the same trajectory of life with him." She continued:

"It makes more sense outside of this to explore things with Alex."

Later on in the episode, Victoria got her date card and chose Alex for a one-on-one date to see if things would work out for her. During the date, Alex could sense that she had a lot on her mind and confessed that he wanted to be respectful of her feelings as well as her connection on the beach.

Speaking about her feelings on the date, Victoria told Alex:

"I think you're really great and I feel like it would be stupid to not explore things or give you a chance too...And I just haven't been, like, super open to talking to anyone really..."

The Bachelor in Paradise star continued:

"I came into this being, like, super open to anything and then, obviously, when I got down to the beach, like, I did not expect to find somebody..And then I did. So immediately, I just, like, shut iff, because I'm -- I'm so loyal, I do not -- I'm a one-guy girl. So it's hard for me to explore other interests when I do have that back at the beach."

Alex, however, confessed that if she was open to giving him a chance, he would like to explore their connection. While Victoria was open to the same, she confessed that she was used to "doing life with Johnny" back at the beach, so it was going to be hard for her to navigate the new situation. However, she also added that Alex was "literally every girl's dream."

Fans react to Victoria and Alex's connection on Bachelor in Paradise

Following the episode, viewers took to social media to express their feelings about Victoria and Alex. They felt that Alex was better suited for her than Johnny. Check out what they have to say.

Lily @lilywarren658 You’re telling me that Victoria is going to give up THIS MAN for a 25 year old boy named Johnny because she likes to eat breakfast with him?? Could never be me. #bachelorinparadise You’re telling me that Victoria is going to give up THIS MAN for a 25 year old boy named Johnny because she likes to eat breakfast with him?? Could never be me. #bachelorinparadise https://t.co/IdmrayVNqf

Vina St. Fran @Vinastfran is not so smart Alex should've been the one theoretically speaking for Victoria. But we know, theis not so smart #BachelorinParadise Alex should've been the one theoretically speaking for Victoria. But we know, the ❤️is not so smart #BachelorinParadise

Maijah Taejon 🧚🏾‍♀️👑 @MaijahTaejon I just know Victoria is gonna pick Johnny but Alex is THE catch on that beach fr #bachelorinparadise I just know Victoria is gonna pick Johnny but Alex is THE catch on that beach fr #bachelorinparadise

UNWOMANLY Podcast @jendanczak Victoria and the Australian guy are suppppper cute together #BachelorInParadise Victoria and the Australian guy are suppppper cute together #BachelorInParadise

Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely dramatic this season. The cast members are dealing with a lot of drama as various twists and turns keep them on their toes. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what more is in store for them this season.

