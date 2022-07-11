The Bachelorette Season 19: Who is Johnny DePhillipo and where to follow him on Instagram?

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is almost here. The ABC hit series will see 32 men competing against each other for the hearts of the two bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. One among them is Florida native Johnny DePhillipo. The eligible suitors will go on an adventure in the journey of love while going on numerous single and double dates to figure out who they match well with.

A laid-back, simple man, Johnny aims to find love just like everybody else. He is set to make his debut on the reality screens alongside other bachelors, and will be spending some quality time with The Bachelorette leads Rachel and Gabby. Will he fall in love with one of them? Viewers will have to tune in to find out how Johnny's love journey goes on the show.

The official synopsis of the show, hosted by Jesse Palmer, reads:

“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

The Bachelorette contestant Johnny DePhillipo wanted to be a rapper

Johnny DePhillipo will be making an appearance on Season 19 of The Bachelorette to find love with either Rachel or Gabby. A resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, he is very close to his big Italian family, who he is seen hanging out with, according to photos he shares on social media. The star was originally born and raised in Margate City, New Jersey, where he grew up near the water.

Johnny is currently a full-time agent for a company called Compass. Prior to that, he worked in insurance sales. He currently has around 2.3K followers on Instagram. However, that number might increase substantially once he makes his debut on the series. His Instagram handle is johnnyxdep.

Describing his ideal partner in his ABC bio, the 30-year-old contestant confessed that his perfect woman would be intelligent, outgoing and athletic. She'll also have good hygiene and love Barry White and Frank Sinatra as much as he does. Johnny is a "sucker for a good smile," and will do whatever it takes to make his partner smile and light up.

The Bachelorette contestant revealed that he is a "forward-thinker," and cannot commit to anyone who is still hung up on past relationships. However, the star is ready to start the next chapter of his life and is only waiting for the right woman to stand beside him to join him in the adventure.

While he isn't hanging out with his "huge, crazy, Italian family," he generally enjoys surfing with his friends or taking advantage of any free time in hand to plan for his next adventure. As he embarks on the adventure that is the hit ABC reality dating series, it will be interesting to see how his personality fits in with Gabby and Rachel.

Some fun facts that Johnny shared ahead of his debut on The Bachelorette include: his childhood dream of being a rapper, his love of making corny jokes and fishing with friends and family. With such a unique personality, he is sure to bring in some interesting moments on the show.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will feature Gabby and Rachel giving their journey of love a second shot after their painful heartbreak on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. The duo will now embark on a wonderful adventure together in order to find a potential husband to spend the rest of their lives with.

Tune in to The Bachelorette on Monday, July 11 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far